Sponsored: It has canal views, great food and entertainment and is family-friendly…

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai is a swanky hotel located on the Dubai Water Canal. Visitors here are treated to the celebrated traditions and bespoke services the hotel brand is known for making it an ideal spot to enjoy a Saturday treat.

The St. Regis Brunch is a sizzling new brunch where you can indulge in top food from all the restaurants across the hotel. It takes place every Saturday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Expect Italian-inspired bites from Basta, Mediterranean flavours and the oyster bar from Bleu Blanc, fine pastries and desserts from The Library and more.

Live stations on the day will also serve up lamb asado from the grill station, seafood crudo, tandoori meat specialities and there’s even a paella station. For you cheese fans, there is a selection of European cheeses for you to indulge in.

To end your food journey, there are plenty of sweet treats including a cookie and chocolate station, tiramisu espuma and more miniature desserts.

Additionally, your brunch experience will be paired with unlimited Bloody Marys and Bubbly Sabrage, which is a homage to the history of The St. Regis Hotels.

While you tuck in, Gari Deegan and Khalil B (on rotation) will provide fun live entertainment.

You will enjoy your brunch alfresco out on the beautiful terrace with views that open up to the Dubai Water Canal with sparkling water and lush greenery.

Parents, the brunch is family-friendly, too which means you can take the little ones along.

How much will this cost? For the soft package, it’s Dhs350 per person and for the house package, it’s Dhs450. Bringing the little ones? They dine for free if they are under the age of 12.

Don’t forget to make a reservation on 04 512 5555 before you head on down with your loved ones.

The St. Regis Brunch, The St. Regis Downtown, Downtown, Dubai, every Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. stregisdowntowndubai.com