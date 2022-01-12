And it takes place at one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses…

Tucked inside the towering Burj Khalifa within the glitzy Armani Hotel Dubai, Armani/Mediterraneo is leading the way as the UAE shifts to the new working week, unveiling a family-friendly Sunday brunch to round of the weekend in style. While the contemporary restaurant may be located on the lobby level of the world’s tallest building, that’s the only reminder that you’re still in Dubai at this three-hour feast, which transports guests across the coastal shores of the Mediterranean.

Bringing a breezy new feel to relaxed yet refined weekend dining, the Sunday Brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo launches on Sunday January 16, running every Sunday thereafter from 1pm to 4pm.

As well as delectable dishes from the sun-drenched shores of Spain, Italy and Greece that will take you straight to your favourite European escape. Kick things off with plates piled high from the raw seafood and oyster bar, then move to colourful Arabic mezze, or enjoy brunch the traditional way, with classic breakfast eggs cooked every way you can imagine. Brunch dishes also include a collection of signature dishes from Armani/Amal, Armani/Hashi and Armani/Ristorante, meaning whatever cuisine you’re craving, it’s covered at this spectacular new Sunday brunch. On our culinary bucket list? We’ll be slurping spoonfuls of butter chicken from Armani/Amal, crunching our way through Armani/Hashi’s spicy tuna rolls, and sampling as many pastas as possible, made to order from the chefs at Armani/Ristorante.

Perfect for a fun-filled family afternoon out, there’s a dedicated kids’ table, where little brunchers can sample all of their favourite foods in one place. Be sure to not miss a visit to the chocolate fountain, a crowd pleaser for brunchers of all ages…

Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays from January 16. Dhs399 soft beverages, Dhs499 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 888 3666, armanihoteldubai.com