Sponsored: Throw another chop on the barbie…

One of our favourite things about the Dubai winter is that represents prime alfresco barbecue season.

Blue skies, a light breeze, and the seductive smell of flame-cooked meat lingering low in the air. It’s something that they know a lot about at Turkish Village, being masters of ‘the mangal’ — a Turkish barbecue and cooking technique, perfected over centuries of expert cheffing.

And there are a couple of important elements to the mangal dining experience at Turkish Village, that help it stand out as something truly special — the slow-marination process of their authentic Turkish kebabs for example, and the range of luxurious sides available. But the most exciting part of all, is their uniquely interactive grilling ritual.

Grill squad

It’s a culinary adventure best enjoyed amongst a group of friends and family, gathered around a grill table on the restaurant’s balmy terrace. Each table comes complete with a private extractor-fitted charcoal barbecue, primed and ready for guests to flex their pitmaster pedigree.

You’ll also have access to a butcher-curated collection of prime cuts — beef ribeye, lamb chops, chicken, kebabs, sausages and more, with prices starting from just Dhs110 per kilo. There’s a selection of warm Turkish bread to compliment the kebabs, delicious salads, and a harvest of market-fresh vegetables to slap on the sizzler too. To accompany your sauces and rubs, as well as ayran, water and Turkish tea

To end the experience, there’s a full supply of Turkey’s most sort after sweets — including their famed baklava with cream and pistachios; indulgent kunafa; rice pudding and gullaj.

A feast between east and west

Turkey is known for being the converging point of east and west, with food that celebrates the best of each hemisphere within its cookbooks. Come experience it all at Turkish Village, home to welcoming family-friendly alfresco vibes, unique dining adventures, and authentic Ottoman flavours.

The Turkish Village is located in Jumeirah 1, next to Spinneys and the Jumeirah Grand Mosque, and is open for lunch and dinner seatings. @turkishvillage

To book tel: (04) 344 9955, turkishvillage.com/mangal, e-mail reservations@turkishvillagedubai.com

Images: Provided