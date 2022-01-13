The Dubai Ruler shared a stunning video…

Dubai is known for its breathtaking and boundary-pushing architecture, and is home to some of the most iconic buildings and structures in the world. After years of planning, Dubai’s brand new ‘Infinity Bridge’ is now open, and it can be found at Dubai Creek.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai posted a spine-tingling video of the evolution of the bridge to his official Instagram account. As is evident in the name, the impressive bridge is shaped in the never-ending infinity symbol.

Of the new bridge, Sheikh Mohammed proudly said: “The Infinity Bridge is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. We launched it today in Dubai. Our bridges are futuristic and our ambitions are endless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (@hhshkmohd)

The video shows Sheikh Mohammed observing a model of the Infinity Bridge back in 2018, before moving onto shots of the impressive structure being built. Dramatic music accompanies shots of the Infinity Bridge fully built, glimmering in all its glory under the sun’s rays.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was also captured visiting the bridge with his father, Sheikh Mohammed, who was also seen waving at cyclists crossing the bridge and gazing out over the Dubai Creek and an RTA water taxi.

The structure, which was formerly known as Shindagha Bridge, can be found Shindagha, Deira. There’s plenty of room for cars on the Infinity Bridge, as there are six lanes on either side. Boats can pass underneath it, as it sits 15 metres up above the creek’s water.

Images: Sheikh Mohammed Twitter