A symbol of courage, ambition and generosity…

In 2022, the beginning the Chinese lunar year falls on Tuesday February 1. This marks the start of the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of courage, ambition and generosity. To celebrate, many of Dubai’s best Chinese restaurants are welcoming guests with a special menu, decorations, and festivities.

Here’s where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai.

Hakkasan

Atlantis, The Palm’s world-renowned Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan, is offering a set menu from January 31 to February 15. For Dhs498, guests will be treated to ‘Yu Sheng’ smoked salmon salad, Xingfu dim sum trio, baked cornfed spatchcock with morel mushroom, wok-fried seabass, Wagyu rib eye with osmanthus sauce, and XO sauce lobster egg fried rice. To finish things off, there will be a gold tiger-striped orange dark chocolate firecracker and mandarin sorbet

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, January 31 to February 15, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs498. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @hakkasandxb

Lao, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Chinese restaurant Lao is hosting a feast from January 31 to February 13, offering a four-course menu or a la carte dining to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Enjoy dishes such as soft shell crab bao, Taiwanese beef noodle soups, crispy sea bass with kumquat sauce and steamed banana and coconut cake, priced at Dhs690 per couple.

Lao, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, January 31 to February 13, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs690. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Saffron

Mega dining hall, Saffron, is hosting a huge Chinese buffet on February 1. Enjoy a selection of more than 220 Cantonese, Szechuan, Shandong and Anhui dishes such as Peking duck and steamed dim sum. There will also be an extensive line-up of desserts, including Chinese and western sweets.

Saffron, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 1, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Ewaan, Palace Downtown

This oriental spot is throwing a Lunar New Year celebration with an evening buffet on January 31. Guests can expect to feat through peking duck rolls alongside dumplings and baos, a carvery with hoisin roast turkey and salmon fillet teriyaki, plus steamed ginger soy sea bream and braised beef short ribs in black pepper; priced at Dhs325 with soft drinks.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Monday January 31, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com

Shanghai Me

On Tuesday February 1, guests can enjoy a specially curated menu featuring traditional dishes and unique celebratory delicacies. Be sure to order the famous Shanghai Me Fortune Cookie, which will not only tell you your future but also provide a sweet ending. A live DJ and percussionist will deliver a lively atmosphere, building the tempo as the night goes on.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, DIFC, February 1, from 7pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Hutong

Pay witness to a lion and dragon dance at Hutong on February 1. Guests will welcome in the Year of the Tiger with a Chinese New Year dim sum platter and flavourful Northern Chinese dishes such as lobster lo hei and Wagyu rolls with sichuan chili sauce.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, February 1, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: 04 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Shi

Lunar New Year at Shi will commence on Saturday January 29 with a special brunch menu, consisting of hot & sour soup, assorted sushi, crispy duck bao bun, dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab, and Cantonese char siu beef plus wagyu beef in black pepper sauce, wok-tossed lobster, and Alaskan black cod with miso sauce. Prices start at Dhs420 for the soft package; Dhs520 for house beverages; and Dhs790 with bubbly.

Shi, Bluewaters Island, Janaury 29 and February 5, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs420. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

Maiden Shanghai

On January 31 and February 1, indulge in a four-course set menu by Chef Luo Bing at Maiden Shanghai for Dhs350 per person.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Jan 31 and Feb 1, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Buddha Bar

Watch never-before-seen shows and entertainment whilst enjoying a specially curated Chinese New Year menu. Dishes include duck salad, truffle mushroom chicken bao and soft shell crab, char sui wagyu short rib and mushroom rice clay pot, sweet and sour sea bream and grilled five spices corn-fed chicken. The venue will be decorated with colourful flowers, delicate orchids and traditional Chinese decorations, for four nights between February 2 and 5.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Feb 2 to 5, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Alif Cafe

Alif Cafe by Farm2Table is launching a limited edition menu running from February 1 to 13. The concept will be fusing together flavours from their farms in the UAE and traditional Chinese dishes to create something brilliantly unique. Priced at Dhs110, the set menu features fresh ingredients sourced from the restaurant’s local farm.

Alif Cafe, Expo 2020 Dubai, February 1 to 13, Dhs110. @farm2table.ae