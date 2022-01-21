Sponsored: Anything goes…

Chic French restaurant Bagatelle is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Le Mardi C’est Permis on January 25 and you’re invited to join in on the fun.

Le Mardi C’est Permis, which translates to ‘On Tuesday… Anything Goes’, turns six and the restaurant is celebrating in true Bagatelle style and glamour with a fun party.

What can you expect on the night?

Head chef Ricardo Goncalves, the man behind the authentic French fare, has whipped up a storm and diners will be able to dig into some of their favourite dishes.

The a la carte menu includes tartare de boeuf – beef tartare with crispy potato and Bagatelle’s secret sauce, poulet rôti à la truffe noire – a truffle roasted chicken with foie gras, wild mushrooms served with potatoes grand-mère, and much more.

For a sweet treat ending, there’s Bagatelle mousse au chocolat for chocolate fans, or vacherin à l’orange sanguine which is a blood orange sorbet with hibiscus meringue, Fromage blanc, Campari jelly, lemon and olive oil sponge.

Apart from the delicious food, the anniversary night will feature special performances from artist, Soolking. The French singer will be taking to the stage for one night only with his incredible music, so if you’re a fan you don’t want to miss out.

This will be Le Mardi C’est Permis biggest night, so even if you’re not from France, it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

So, make a reservation on 04 354 5035, dress up in your favourite outfit and wave that blue, white and red flag.

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, Jan 28, 8pm onwards, a la carte menu, Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Images: Bagatelle