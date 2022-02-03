Sponsored: Whether you’re treating a partner or spending the big way with friends, there’s plenty to do…

We vote you can celebrate love on any day of the year, but the official day of ‘love’ is Valentine’s Day, which falls on Monday, February 14 this year. If you’re still mulling over your plans – whether you’re treating your partner or spending it with friends – La Ville Hotel & Suites has everything you need for a good time.

Here are three top ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at La Ville Hotel & Suites…

Enjoy a three-course dinner and bottle of wine on an intimate terrace

Dubai winter is the ideal time for alfresco dining and what better place to celebrate Valentine’s Day dinner with your loved one on a cosy and intimate terrace, adorned with fairy lights? You’ll find just that at Chival Social Global, which is offering a three-course menu with a complimentary bottle of wine. Dishes include starters such as the restaurant’s signature grilled tuna loin and mascarpone ravioli, followed by mains such as a pan-seared salmon, mushroom risotto and Black Angus steak. Round things off on a sweet note with rose petal macaroons and malted chocolate delice. It’s priced at Dhs380 per couple.

Sample wines from around the world

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen is the ultimate place to head if you’re in the mood for wine. You can sample a range of grapes from around the world, whilst tucking into tasty mussels and other a la carte items. There’s a brilliant deal which includes a fresh pot of mussels served with a cheese and charcuterie platter for Dhs199 per couple or Dhs299 per couple, including sparkling wine. We recommend bagging a seat out on the terrace to make the most of the cooler weather.

Tuck into a romantic yet relaxed dinner

For those who enjoy dinner in a relaxed and inviting setting without any fuss or pretense, check out Graze Gastro Bar & Grill. Its special Valentine’s menu includes the finest Australian beef. Choose from a sizzling black Angus fillet or a freshly prepared Atlantic halibut alongside Graze’s signature starters and desserts. It’s priced at Dhs295 per person and includes a glass of Prosecco, perfect for toasting.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

Images: Provided