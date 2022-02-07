Last weekend before payday..?

Before we dip into March, let’s see February off with a bang — but most of us haven’t been paid yet, so let’s make it a thrifty bang, yeah?

Friday, February 25

Farm favourites

This Friday, in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, Umm Al Emarat Park will be hosting the last of three scheduled ‘animal barn’ pop-up encounters. Included within the Dhs10 entry cost for the park, you can meander around a menagerie that includes ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels, and emus.

Umm Al Emarat Park, pop-up available on Feb 25, entrance Dhs10. @ummalemaratpark

The roof is vibe fire

Rooftop Caribbean-inspired watering hole, Up and Below delivers instant island vibes, live entertainment and epic drinks promotions throughout the week. Their massive daily happy hour for example (weekends 5pm to 8pm, weekdays 5pm to midnight), is likely to make some people very happy indeed — netting you 50 per cent off on select beverages.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fifth Street Café open daily 7am to 11pm, Bistro, weekdays 07am to 10.30am, weekends 7am to 11am, Up & Below weekdays 3pm to 1.30am, weekends 3pm to 2.30am. diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Banged up in Abu Dhabi

Prison Island – Beat the Bars, has now sprung open its iron gates in Abu Dhabi mall and is issuing an open challenge to the UAE’s adventure and excitement seekers. You and your team of up to six players will need to be strong of body and mind as you go up against 26 individual ‘cells’ such as Cliffhanger, where much like the movie of the same name, contestants will have to scramble across a series of obstacles without touching the floor. Or how about the ominously-titled Devil’s Island? Where you’ll need to go full Mission Impossible to snake your way through the illuminated latticework of a tightly-lit laser grid.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiya, open daily, from Dhs125 per hour, @prisonisland.abudhabi.

Saturday, February 26

Up Ritz Creek with a padel

The brand new Padel spot at Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi was conceived, served and volleyed in partnership with Emirates Padel Center — building on the Ritz’s incredible portfolio of sporting facilities. On offer for padel fanatics — five padel tennis courts, expert coaching sessions, a convenient booking app and a sports café. You can book slots of 60 and 90 minutes and prices start at Dhs280 per group.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, daily, 7am to midnight, from Dhs280. Tel: (02) 818 8888, ritzcarlton.com/abudhabi

It’s a brunch Tng

Located at the blossoming beachfront hang out of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Ting Irie Pon Di Beach has finally opened its doors and is now painting a vibrant coat of black, gold and green on the cultural district. And fortunate for those disposed towards authentic Carribean cuisine, their Saturday Island Daze brunch has already launched and offers red hot picks from the tropics. It’s being held from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, the soft package is Dhs200, house is Dhs300 and sounds come courtesy of DJ LPN.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, every Sat 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (02) 886 7786 @tingirieauh

Sunday, February 27

Galways girls

The PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night is dishing out some delightfully laidback craic, with five full hours of select beverages and bites every night between Sunday and Thursday, for just Dhs100. We suggest you take up a spot on the bar’s alfresco, food truck-strewn terrace space: drinks by starlight are always best.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs100, Sun to Thu 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Bay-cation

If you’re the type of person that enjoys live beats with their eats, we’ve got some great news… One of the city’s newest and most highly-celebrated leisure and dining mega projects, Yas Bay is now putting on a full schedule of live musical performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 5.30pmFrom classical harpists, and cellists to the easy island vibes of steel pan bands, the music library the talent is drawn from sounds deliciously eclectic. Almost as delicious and eclectic, in fact, as the culinary line up on offer at the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Yas Island, every weekend Fri to Sun 5.30pm until late. @yasbayuae

