Friday, February 18

New at the movies this week

Hitting screens this weekend, we’ve got cinema Gold in the shape of an Anthony Hayes prospector thriller, also starring Hayes, Zac Efron, Susie Porter and Sam Worthington. In the bleak seclusion of a near-future dystopian dessert, two men stumble across a gold nugget of such epic proportions, they decide they’re going to need some bigger tools. They decide to part ways, with one (Hayes) heading off in search of back whilst the other (Efron) stands guard. As the harsh elements, mysterious strangers, dangerous wildlife and remote wilderness begin to take their toll, paranoia and delusion set in… But, you know, finders-keepers and all that.

Barks in the park

This Friday, in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, Umm Al Emarat Park will be hosting the first of three scheduled ‘animal barn’ pop-ups. Included within the Dhs10 entry cost for the park, you can meander around a menagerie that includes ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels, and emus.

Umm Al Emarat Park, pop-up available on Feb 18, 22 and 25, entrance Dhs10. @ummalemaratpark

Market Kitchen’s De’Vine 2.0 Brunch has two sittings each week. There’s a Friday evening option taking place between 7pma and 10pm and a Saturday one, from 12.30pm to 4pm. You’ll get the same mix of highly-rated and with prices starting at Dsh250, it’s an absolute steal.

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs499 champagne, Tel: (800) 101101, marriott.com

Saturday, February 19

Stock in trade

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for fun-packed brunches in Dubai. Which makes us very excited to confirm that the insanely strong ‘Absolutely Barrelled’ Saturday brunch (soft package Dhs200, house package is just Dhs250) is now available at the new Yas Bay location. Menu highlights include pulled chicken tacos, mac and cheese, dynamite shrimp, chopped Thai salad, New York cheesecake, triple chocolate mud cake, and candy floss.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (02) @lockstockabudhabi

Bach’s in the park

We’re back at Umm Al Emarat Park on Saturday to catch a special performance by the Bundeswehr Orchestra (a military band), organised by the German embassy of the UAE. In addition to the stirring Bavarian chords, there will be a German market offering a range of finely crafted trinkets and artisanal handiwork.

Umm Al Emarat Park, Sat Feb 19 only, entrance Dhs10. @ummalemaratpark

Sunday, February 20

Bat signals

Already home to an impressive collection of Batman paraphernalia, characters and rides — Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is turning the Bat dial up to 11 from now until March 31. The skies of the Gotham City zone have been given a ruby red hue, with a Bat-Signal calling out to the caped crusader, and his team mates. Here kids will be able to create their own take-home mosaic, as well as scoff on bat snacks in the shape of Beverly Hills Boulangerie’s limited time Bat Waffle. Guests to Gotham City can continue to enjoy a full schedule of Bat-related shows, characters meet and greets and rides, such as the brand new Scarecrow Revenge show.

Warner Bros. Worl Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs295 (annual multi-park pass from Dhs995). Tel: (600) 511 115. wbworldabudhabi.com

Games and Coffee? We’re on board

This new cafe in Abu Dhabi is more than just a recaffeination station, it’s a grand homage to the art of board games. You can browse the shelves for a wide collection of dice-y distratcions, including more than 200 classic board games, card games, roleplaying games and more. If you want to play, you will have to pay but it’s just Dhs19 for an hour, Dhs29 for two and Dhs39 for an all day pass. On the menu, you’ll find a strong community chest of cakes and pastries, hearty breakfasts and other tasty bites.

Al Montazah tower, Khalidiyah, 8am to 11pm Mon to Thu, 8am to 1am Fri to Sat. @eat.play.dna

A magnificent seven

This wellness tribe is based on Al Reem Island and now boasts its own holistic spa offering a range of signature treatments for body and soul. At Seven, you’ll find a wholesome collection of workshops and events, fitness sessions, a variety of yoga experiences, kid’s mindfulness and meditation activities, a ‘soul cafe’, sound healing therapies, and a variety of ways to help manifest that inner monk.

Tel: (056) 407 5405, book on sevenwellness.ae

