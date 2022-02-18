Sponsored: The programme includes a week-long stay at W Dubai – The Palm…

Feeling a little stressed lately? Treat yourself to a seven-night retreat at the gorgeous W Dubai – The Palm resort this March. The all-inclusive fitness BeFitreat event will run from March 6 to 13, encompassing an action-packed itinerary of epic workouts from top trainers, delicious and healthy cuisine, nutrition sessions and adrenaline-fuelled outdoor activities.

The package includes accommodation for the week in W Dubai – The Palm’s luxurious single or double rooms, including access to the spa, outdoor pools and pristine white sandy beaches. Enjoy a unique opportunity to spend time with likeminded people, and take part in workouts against the famed Dubai skyline, plus exploring the UAE.

Also included will be sunset or sunrise yoga, HIIT training on the beach, strength and conditioning and Muay Thai or boxing sessions. In addition to getting your fitness regime in check, you’ll be educated in health and nutrition, and enjoy a half-board programme with breakfast each day and a choice of lunch or dinner.

Finally, you’ll also get a goodie bag of swag worth over Dhs100, support on your journey both before and after the retreat; become part of the BeFitreat Exclusive Community and you can add-on tourist attractions such as a visit to Dubai’s Desert Safari.

The eight-day retreat is priced at Dhs9,000 per person for a double room, or Dhs14,000 per person for a single room, including all of the classes, seminars and meals mentioned above. Spaces are limited so be sure to book your spot ASAP.

Bookings can be made at dubai.befitreat.com.