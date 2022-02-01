The new concept will open in March…

Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality, Alvin Leung, has set his sights on Dubai for the opening of his next restaurant, Demon Duck. The acclaimed chef earned three Michelin stars for his restaurants, Bo Innovation and Bo London, where he is said to have invented his own cuisine ‘X-Treme Chinese’ under the moniker The Demon Chef.

Demon Duck will be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering and innovative twist on Cantonese, Malaysian and Korean classics and duck specialties. Scheduled to open in March 2022, you’ll find the new restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel.

The space promises an intimate indoor and outdoor garden terrace seating, along with a speak-easy style bar. We’re told that Demon Duck will bring ‘high energy ambience, eccentric and playful theatricality, inspired mixology and a superlative menu of Pan Asian dishes’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demon Duck Dubai (@demonduckdubai)

“I cannot wait to introduce Demon Duck; an amazing concept that defies the ordinary with authentic flavours intertwined with playfulness, and a promise to leave a lasting impression on every customer. Imagination, creativity, flavors, and frolic are all elements of my latest creation – only for Dubai,” commented Chef Alvin.

Chef Alvin’s repertoire of restaurants also includes The Forbidden Duck, located in both Hong Kong and Singapore. His signature cooking style, X-Treme Chinese, is a combination of Asian fusion cuisine and molecular gastronomy, that intends to push the limits. Leung is also a recurring judge on Masterchef Canada.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, opening March 2022. @demonduckdubai