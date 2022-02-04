Art Dubai returns to add a splash of colour to the city in March
Art Season is back…
Dubai is no stranger to the art world. There’s plenty to see from art exhibitions, cool street art, digital art spaces, etc but March is when the city really shines as it marks the beginning of art season with Art Dubai. Now in its 15th edition, the fair will run from Friday, March 11 to 13 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah.
The art fair has been a launchpad for many artists, curators and art professionals over the past 14 years and celebrates the arts through several initiatives to further strengthen the cultural community. This year’s event seeks to further reinforce Dubai’s emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a major contributor to conversations about contemporary art.
What can you expect at Art Dubai?
Plenty of art in all shapes and forms. There are over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors and additionally, there will be newly commissioned site-specific works by internationally renowned artists, group exhibitions, interactive exhibits and much more.
Visitors can find the usual three sections at the event: Art Dubai Contemporary with first-time exhibitors, Art Dubai Modern with solo presentations of museum-quality works by 20th-century masters, and Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic) featuring works made in the last year or art made specifically for the fair.
However, this year the fair has introduced a new section, and a rather important one – Art Dubai Digital. The dedicated gallery section will bring to the forefront the bridge that connects crypto and the art world, shining a light on the unique and new digital art age that we live in. There will be interactive installations, group exhibitions created by the UAE-based and international artists, innovative talks by noted collectors, conversations discussing the rapid growth in digital platforms and much more.
Around Town…
While there is a lot to see in three days at Madinat Jumeirah, there’s much more to come including Art Dubai Week.
Top institutions around the country have partnered with the fair including Jameel Art Centre, Alserkal Avenue, Sharjah Art Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi and many more. Each of the art spaces will present a vast programme of solo and group exhibitions, talks and events during Art Dubai Week. It takes place during the final week of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Artistic Director, Pablo del Val stated, ‘For over 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and celebrating the strength of creative output across the Global South. This year’s programme places particular emphasis on where the physical and digital realms intersect and represent what is our most ambitious and extensive programme to date’
If you are planning on visiting, make sure you’re up to date with the latest guidelines set by government authorities.
Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, from March 11 to 13, timings vary. Tel:(0)4 563 1400. @artdubai