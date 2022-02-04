What can you expect at Art Dubai?

Plenty of art in all shapes and forms. There are over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors and additionally, there will be newly commissioned site-specific works by internationally renowned artists, group exhibitions, interactive exhibits and much more.

Visitors can find the usual three sections at the event: Art Dubai Contemporary with first-time exhibitors, Art Dubai Modern with solo presentations of museum-quality works by 20th-century masters, and Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic) featuring works made in the last year or art made specifically for the fair.

However, this year the fair has introduced a new section, and a rather important one – Art Dubai Digital. The dedicated gallery section will bring to the forefront the bridge that connects crypto and the art world, shining a light on the unique and new digital art age that we live in. There will be interactive installations, group exhibitions created by the UAE-based and international artists, innovative talks by noted collectors, conversations discussing the rapid growth in digital platforms and much more.

Around Town…

While there is a lot to see in three days at Madinat Jumeirah, there’s much more to come including Art Dubai Week.

Top institutions around the country have partnered with the fair including Jameel Art Centre, Alserkal Avenue, Sharjah Art Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi and many more. Each of the art spaces will present a vast programme of solo and group exhibitions, talks and events during Art Dubai Week. It takes place during the final week of Expo 2020 Dubai.