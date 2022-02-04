Sponsored: From long leisurely lunches to sunset cocktails…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s beating restaurant scene, we doubt that new JBR haunt, Tamoka has escaped your attention. This island-inspired venue faces the beach, with breathtaking views of Ain Dubai.

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand.

Whether you’re visiting for sunset cocktails, a long leisurely lunch, or meeting a group of pals for dinner, Tamoka is the ultimate spot to do it in. The interiors are striking, with a boho-chic island vibe throughout. As you enter, you’re wowed by a huge tree stretching up through the central bar which is adorned with whimsical glowing lights.

The venue is open on all sides, seamlessly blending the restaurant with the outdoor terrace. Tamoka even creates its own flavour-infused rum, and guests are invited to explore them, and can create their own signature rum punch or their own daiquiri concoction at Caña by Tamoka’s Daq Shack.

The menu is inspired by the native flavours of the Antilles, Latin America, and the Caribbean coasts, with dishes best shared between friends at the table. Tamoka also boasts an open kitchen and a dedicated ceviche counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work, preparing signature ceviche selections.

Signatures include the zapallo, an indulgent squash fondue, actually served in the squash itself, which comes with cassava, purple potato, chayote, mushrooms and plantain to dunk into all of that cheesy goodness. There’s also crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns.

It’s the ultimate date night spot, so why not take your special someone to Tamoka Beach on Valentine’s Day, aka February 14? There’s a sunset package (5.30pm to 7.30pm) which includes small plates for sharing, plus two hours of free-flowing sparkling, white, rose, beer and a selection of cocktails, all for Dhs395 per person.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, on the beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Tamoka open daily 12noon to 1am and Cana by Tamoka open daily from 12noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Images: Provided