Host your own MTV Cribs moment with all your friends…

Searching for the ultimate pad to enjoy with your closest pals? We’ve found the perfect island escape, on the uber-luxe Nurai Island. The private villa features six huge bedrooms, an enormous living space, two kitchens plus a private pool and your own beach. Called Paradise Nurai Villa, the property can host up to 15 people, making it the perfect destination for a group get-together.

3 of 12

A team of friendly staff will be on-hand throughout your stay, in case you have any questions or need something while you’re there.

How to get there

The Nurai Welcome Centre is located in Abu Dhabi, near Saadiyat Beach Club, where you can park up and climb aboard an hourly boat which will speed you over to Nurai Island in 15 mins flat. Upon arrival you’ll be whisked away on a buggy and dropped in front of the magnificent villa.

What’s inside

The two-storey villa faces the beach, so most of the rooms have an ocean-view. Upstairs there’s a master suite with huge walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom (and jacuzzi bath), plus another ensuite bedroom and two twin bedrooms. Below you’ll find a cinema room on the left of the foyer and on the right there’s a ‘show kitchen’ leading straight into another kitchen.

There’s another two ensuite bedrooms on this level, plus a social space stretching the entirety of the villa, with the largest sofa we’ve ever seen, two dining tables, a desk and a reading nook. Outside, the pool is accompanied by two more seating areas, another dining table, and a large barbecue area.

The costs

Prices vary depending on seasonality and prices for February start from Dhs24,000 per night (or Dhs1,600 per person for a group of 15). While this might not be in everyone’s price bracket for a regular staycation; for a special occasion, mini event, or socially-distanced holiday, it’s worth considering.

For more information, or to book your stay, visit paradisenuraivilla.com.