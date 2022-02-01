Sponsored: Follow your heart to Myrra…

Inspired by Greek mythology, Myrra is turning up the love dial this Valentine’s Day with a week of romantic meals. The theme is designed around the four ancient Greek types of love, including Agape (love of humanity), Eros (romantic love), Ludus (exciting love) and Philautia (self-love).

Running daily between February 7 and 14, Myrra offers picturesque beachside views from the sun-soaked terrace and a toes-in-the-sand dining experience for those who seek it. A curated menu for two has been designed for the week, which is priced at Dhs595 per couple including two glasses of Greek sparkling rosé or Valentine’s cocktail.

Ignite your love through Mediterranean cuisine, and a flavourful menu of fresh seafood, starting with oysters served with champagne, crunchy fritters topped with fresh tzatziki, caviar and dill and Spanish’s favourite, a paella fideua served with half a Canadian lobster, chorizo, saffron emulsion and roasted maitake mushrooms.

End your evening on a sweet note with a traditional Greek dessert comprising of chocolate milk topped with Greek yogurt ice cream and black cherries. Wash it all down with Myrra’s special Valentine’s cocktail called Fili, which is Greek for ‘kiss’.

The beachside restaurant is an ideal choice for couples, or even friends to celebrate love and enjoy great food and delicious drinks. Book your table by emailing reservation@myrrarestaurant.com.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, February 7 to 14, 12pm to 2am, Dhs595 per couple. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant