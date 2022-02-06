Sponsored: When the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach…

Whether it’s a fine-dining dinner or sumptuous buffet experience, Armani Hotel Dubai offers the perfect pairing of award-winning world cuisine and a starry-eyed setting in the shadow of the world’s most iconic landmark. Check out these beautiful dining options this Valentine’s Day…

Armani/Amal

Price: Dhs749 per person

Look to the east at Armani/Amal for six courses of exotic sharing flavours representing the gastronomic heritage of India, including lobster tart and grilled wasabi and lime scallop followed by Alleppey fish curry, lamb shank and passion fruit mousse. Vegetarian degustation menus also available.

Armani/Hashi

Price: Dhs749 per person

The celebrated Japanese restaurant presents plate after plate of culinary tradition with a contemporary twist, featuring a six-course menu, including sea urchin, oyster sashimi platter, sea bass with black truffle chicken, Tajima wagyu striploin with foie gras and finishing with the signature Cupidon sugar sphere.

Armani/Mediterraneo

Price: Dhs399 per person

It’s a feast for all the senses at Armani/Mediterraneo, where the restaurant’s dinner buffet transforms into a gastronomic journey, featuring the ever-popular seafood and oyster bar, four-spiced duck breast, scallop gratin, artisan cheese station, heart-shaped savoury waffles and dessert selection, including a decadent chocolate fountain.

Armani/Ristorante

Price: Dhs749 per person

Discover bespoke dining with seven signature courses featuring choux filled with Calvisius caviar Sicilian red prawn, handmade fettuccine, bluefin tuna, pan seared venison loin and duo of exquisite desserts with a box of handcrafted Armani chocolates as a sweet souvenir.

Armani/Lounge

Alternatively, guests are welcome to make a romantic day of it at Armani/Lounge’s special Valentine’s afternoon tea edition, complete with savoury sandwiches, dainty sweet treats and tea.

To make a booking, call (0)4 8883666, or email restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com. For more info, visit armanihoteldubai.com/dine

… Add on a special spa treatment at Armani/Spa

Make February 14 that much more special with an indulgent spa sesstion for two that celebrates the soothing and healing properties of rose at Armani/Spa. Your 90-minute experience is enjoyed in a private treatment room and begins with a gentle aromatic rose petal foot bath, followed by a refreshingly sweetly scented body scrub and mood lifting rose absolute oil body massage. This limited-time treatment costs Dhs1,600 per couple. To book spa experience, call (0)4 888 3282 or email: armanispa.dubai@armanihotels.com.

Images: Supplied