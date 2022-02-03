Sponsored: A brilliant spot for sundowners and long leisurely lunches…

With gorgeous weather and beautiful views, Dubai is a city that offers endless alfresco activities. The Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel is one of the most recognisable in the city, and now, you can discover the south of France right there at La Plage, a beautiful beach deck restaurant.

La Plage is an extension of already-successful restaurant, French Riviera. The gorgeous terrace sits right out on the beach, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu.

The sun-dappled terrace the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. The menu is brought to you by Head Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin, with a selection of delectable dishes to suit an ambient atmosphere.

Indulge in a selection of hot and cold starters including poulpe de Mediterranée (thinly sliced octopus served with a black olive tapenade and mashed potato), pizzetta truffle with crème fraiche and oignon façon tatin, and more. For mains, highlights include black truffle rigatoni with parmesan cream and beef jus, beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and bourguignon sauce and more.

If you’re just visiting to sip on cocktails as you watch the sun go down, there’s plenty to try. Signature cocktails include a riviera sour with pisco, black rice, lime, rhubarb and aquafaba; beetroot Mary mixed with beetroot juice and a spice blend; and the signature cucumber martini with juniper spirit, cucumber, lime and elderflower.

Whether you’re enjoying the weekend sunshine with friends, on a cute date or with visiting family, La Plage by French Riviera won’t disappoint.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided