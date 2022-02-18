The city is highly credited for its safety…

We already know that Dubai is a brilliant city to live in, work and visit, as well as being lauded for its safety. Now, it has been named the third safest city in the world for solo female travellers, in a new study conducted by travel insurance website, InsureMyTrip.

The UK-based travel company found that 84 per cent of solo travellers are female, so it was important to find out which destinations would be the safest. Dubai ranked third, behind Chiang Mai, Thailand in second, and Madinah, Saudi Arabia in first place.

The top five safest cities ranked in the study are as follows:

Madinah, Saudi Arabia, 10 out of 10 Chiang Mai, Thailand, 9.06 out of 10 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9.04 out of 10 Kyoto, Japan, 9.02 out of 10 Macau, China, 8.75 out of 10

Out of 10, Dubai scored 9.43 about women feeling safe walking alone at night and 8.64 score for the absence of attacks based on gender. The study said, “overall, Dubai has a very low crime rate and is considered a safe place to travel as a woman, with the majority of public transport in Dubai offering a ‘women’s only section’.”

Suzanne Morrow, senior vice president at InsureMyTrip, said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe while traveling. We strive to take the worry out of travel because it should be fun. We hope this study empowers more women to travel, with or without a companion.”

The five least-safe cities ranked in the study are as follows:

Johannesburg, South Africa, 0 out of 10 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2.98 out of 10 Delhi, India, 3.39 out of 10 Jakarta, Indonesia, 3.47 out of 10 Paris, France, 3.78 out of 10

Image: Getty