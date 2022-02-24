Heading out on Friday? Take note of these road closures…

If you’re heading out on Friday whether it’s for work or for leisure, do note that a number of roads in Dubai will be closed from 12pm to 4.30pm as UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai stage will be taking place.

The road closures will affect a number of areas including Expo Road all the way to Dubai International Academic City through to Rashidiya, Al Meydan Street, Al Wasl Street and Palm Jumeirah.

Expected delays on the routes of UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage on Friday February 25, 2022, from 12 PM until 4:30 PM. Please use the alternative roads to easily reach your destination. #RTA pic.twitter.com/Rxhf16R0Yj — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 23, 2022

Road closures will begin with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street around 11.50am following the road closure of Al Yalayis Street. For those of you who live in Dubai Sports City, the road will close at 12.20pm.

Road closures of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan street from Arabian Ranches to Dubai Silicon Oasis will begin around 12.25pm. At Dubai International Academic City, road closures will begin around 1.05pm.

From here, the road from Mushrif Park to Mirdif will close from 1.25pm following Ras Al Khor Road and Al Meydan Street which will close at 1.50pm.

From Al Mustaqbal street the cyclist will move to City Walk where Umm Suqeim street will close at 2.20pm. King Salman bin Abdulaziz street leading to the Palm Jumeirah will close at 2.40pm where the route leads to the West Crescent and back to King Salman bin Abdulaziz street.

From here, they will head to Masra Dubai where the roads will close at 3.15pm.

Garn Al Sabkha Street next to Discovery Gardens will be closed at 3.25pm followed by Al Yalayis Street where the cyclist will make their way back to Expo 2020 Dubai meaning the road will close again around 3.35pm.