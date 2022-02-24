Sponsored: You’ll go for the Instagrammable vibe and stay for the food…

Looking for an aesthetically pleasing and delicious spot to brunch with the whole family? Head to Two Neighbors nestled in the Mediterranean-inspired area of Madinat Badr.

The restaurant opened its doors two months ago and is already a town favourite, with its effortless aesthetics and minimalist earthy design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Neighbors (@twoneighbors.dxb)

What’s On the menu?

On the menu, you’ll find favourite classics with a twist such as herb and truffle sourdough, babka French toast, blended peanut acai, and more. Have a sweet tooth? There are artisan desserts, some of which are available gluten-free, such as chocolate torte. For a sip, you could opt for a black coffee, but why would you as there are a number of unique coffee options such as the popular Irish cream latte and Gina filter.

Brunch is served from 10am to 5pm and is a great option here that you and the family should not miss. It is served up daily and the a la carte brunch menu features sourdough fire-baked pizzas, delectable mains and hearty desserts.

Post brunch, the menu switches over to the dinner menu where the whole mood transforms to a more romantic vibe. There will be lounge jazz music played within an ambient atmosphere, amazing mocktails and delicious savoury dishes.

More importantly, when we mean you can go with the whole family, we mean furry four-legged ones are also invited. If you are going with a pup, you’ll have to sit in the cool outdoor spot where you can soak in the cool weather and take in the natural accents of trees and the sounds of birds.

Little ones can enjoy their time at the playground nearby while parents relax, sip their drinks, and take a soak in the greenery and nature.

Two Neighbors, Madinat Badr, Dubai, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 548 3732. @twoneighbors.dxb