The best fried chicken in town. Your go-to desk lunch poke bowl. The no holes barred top pizza pie in the UAE. Cast your votes now for a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro…

Deliveroo has announced the first helping of its annual food awards, honouring the nation’s favourite deliveries with awards in 21 categories like Best Poke, Best Fried Chicken, Best Pizza and Best Restaurant Voted by Riders.

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, UAE edition, will celebrate thousands of local restaurants available on the app that continue to push the boundaries of F&B in the region. And as borderline obsessed devotees to the food industry here in the UAE, What’s On is proud to be a media partner for Deliveroo’s first ever celebration.

From February 23, the public can vote for their favourite restaurants and help to crown 21 restaurants as winners. The nominees within each category have been sourced using a plethora of whizz kid metrics such as performance and popularity, total number of orders, total number of repeat orders, and star rating on the app.

Enter for a chance to win

Foodies are invited to vote for their favourite restaurants while standing a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro. In the first week of March, What’s On and Deliveroo will then reveal the top five restaurants that have been shortlisted in each category, as voted for by customers. Voting will re-open again for one final chance to vote for the winners of each category, which will then be announced in late March during the virtual Deliveroo Restaurant Awards held on Deliveroo’s Instagram and Twitter channels.

And the categories are…

Vote now to help crown your favourites. For more info, visit uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com