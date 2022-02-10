Sponsored: No boat license required…

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a sea captain, consider yourself lucky as you can live your dream right here in Dubai. Hero OdySea Self-Drive Boat Tours is the first company in Dubai where adventure seekers are given a golden opportunity to drive their own boat without a license.

These small boats are completely safe and untippable, so you don’t have to worry. If your crewmate wants to have a go behind the wheel, you can easily switch so everyone can get a chance to venture on the magnificent Arabian waters.

The ocean is all yours to explore as you marvel at the views of Dubai’s coastline.

Some of the landmarks you will be able to steer around include Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and many more. The boats are easy to navigate and each tour will have a dedicated guide who will take care of you.

The guide will also share interesting facts about several Dubai landmarks and even take cool photos and videos of you being the captain of your boat – something you’ll definitely want to brag about on the ‘Gram.

To keep you and your loved one safe, the company will provide you with life jackets, and you will receive a safety briefing before you embark on your journey. Do note, that the tour is open to those only above the age of 6, while captains of the boat have to be 18 years or older.

How much will this experience cost?

It’s Dhs700 per boat which can seat two guests, so that’s just Dhs350 per person for a great time.

There are two tours you can pick from: The Signature Tour which takes place at 9am, 11am and 1.30pm or the Sunset Tour which takes place at 3.30pm. Each tour lasts 90 minutes, but add on an additional 30 minutes for the safety instructions.

Do make your bookings in advance as the tours are quite popular.

You can find more details and book your tour here.

Dubai Harbour, Marin Zone C, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 9827. hero-dubai.com