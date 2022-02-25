Our next What’s On the Menu takes us to a mega meaty establishment…

We’re inviting a selection of our favourite foodie followers and What’s On readers to an exclusive preview dinner at Marriott Al Forsan’s signature steakhouse The Grill on Wednesday March 9, from 7pm to 10pm.

On the Menu

As you’ve probably guessed, The Grill specialises in dishing up delicacies from the, er, grill, using top grade meat cuts from the US, Australia, Argentina and Spain and paired with local produce to create the perfect steak dinner. Other signature dishes at The Grill include fish of the day, Canadian lobster, corn-fed chicken and lamb shanks, all levelled-up with either foie gras, black winter truffle, caviar and even 24 karat gold plating.

About The Grill

Leading the culinary team at The Grill is Executive Chef Sudhanshu Nirmal. He’s been influential in positioning the restaurant as one of the leading restaurants in the capital. Come and meet him on March 9 as he guides you through an exclusive menu of some of his favourites dishes.

To join our special evening, email taran.singh@motivate.ae. We have 25 seats to giveaway on a first-come first-served basis.

March 9

The Grill, Marriott Al Forsan, Wed March 9, from 7pm, free. Email taran.singh@motivate.ae