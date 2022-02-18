Lasers, smoke machines and Love Island stars…

You’d be forgiven for thinking that crazy-loud beats, strobe lights and choruses of “woos!” were reserved solely for places that serve Patron by the bottle. While that may be true, you’ll also feel those reverberations at Dubai’s newest gym in Al Quoz.

Welcome to the world of Junk, where members spin to spice girls and squat under strobe lights.

What’s inside?

Junk is a dive-bar meets hybrid gym that blends the energy of a nightclub with the challenge of a workout. There’s one large black box room where all classes take place, including Beatbox (box fit); RE-Cycle (spin); DanceFit (dance/cardio); RE-Boot (high intensity conditioning bootcamp); and Yoga.

The brainchild behind Junk is Dubai’s party king DJ Chris Wright – the man who created the incredibly successful Secret Parties brunches that cover the whole of the city. And if there’s one thing this guy knows, it’s how to throw down a party.

Chris has pulled out all the stops to make Junk feel like a rave, with trance-like visuals, LED interiors, and a booming sound system to keep the energies high. We love the computer generator at the start of class that offers up a roulette of musical genres. Will your workout see you cycling to house, R&B or cheesy pop? Will you be squatting to the best of Beyonce? It’s all a mystery.

And what of the trainers?

Well, we’re so glad you asked. Leading the list of instructors at Junk is none other than Anton Danyluk. The former Love Island contestant relocated to Dubai last year to begin work on building Junk with Chris as co-owner. He heads up a lot of the classes at Junk, including its VIP spin sessions.

Week free trial

Good news for residents: Junk is offering a week’s trial of unlimited classes for a limited time only. Visit junk-dubai.com for more.

Warehouse 22, Al Quoz, Mon to Fri 6am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 2pm. Tel: (052) 502 0267. junk-dubai.com