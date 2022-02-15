Lucia’s is not your average Italian eatery…

In a city like Dubai, Italian restaurants are abundant, so it can be challenging for them to stand out. Enter: Lucia’s, the new Capri-inspired venue in Address Sky View. The lemon-hued space oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic.

Lucia’s flamboyant character is felt throughout, from the decor to the menu, which highlights the very best of its cuisine. From Sicilian seafood to Milanese di vitello, diners can enjoy the authentic taste of Italy in each bite, including dishes such as sliced Mediterranean red snapper, beef carpaccio and ricotta ravioli.

The restaurant features both indoor and alfresco tables, which offers a brilliant view of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline from Address Sky Views’ ground floor terrace. Inside, you’ll find a spacious dining area with white-clothed tables and yellow chairs, set against a long sunken bar adorned with intricately patterned tiles.

Fauna fills the outside area, as guests dine under orange trees, sampling dishes from lemon-printed plates, while cerulean blue shutters burst with flowers from within the white washed walls.

Lucia’s offers two sittings for dinner. The first runs from 7pm to 9pm, aimed at serious foodies hunting for an authentic dining experience. The latter, starting at 9.30pm, offers an equally enjoyable meal, paired with unforgettable entertainment. Running late into the night, the atmosphere quickly builds and the audio visual system transforms the space into a clubbing environment as you polish off your lemon pastry dessert. The hedonistic playlist will have you up on your feet, while guests are prompted to ‘expect the unexpected’.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Images: Provided