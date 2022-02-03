Twelve homegrown concepts at wallet-friendly prices, and all under one roof…

Over the last few years, food halls have been springing up across Dubai, bringing together the great and the good of the UAE’s culinary scene.

The latest, in Motor City, boasts 12 homegrown concepts, including High Joint and 1762, plus a range of other foodie institutions and is slated to open this month.

Neighbourhood Food Hall is located on the site of an old Spinney’s supermarket, next door to SanSation, and its bright lighting and simple industrial-style design make it a cool place to grab a meal with friends if you’re after an unpretentious vibe.

The focus here is on diverse, budget-friendly food, and one thing’s for sure – foodies will be licking their lips over the list of brands now under one roof at Neighbourhood. Offering everything from coffee and cake to burgers, tacos, hotdogs and pizza to Japanese Udon and yummy Sri Lankan, Thai, Indian and Korean food, there’s so much to choose from and each concept has been carefully selected by owner Nicky Ramchandani who knows a thing or two about good grub.

Probably best known for being the founder of JLT’s popular Asian food hall, Streetery, Nicky’s passion lies in bringing together a community of food lovers and giving restaurant owners a chance to overcome some of the challenges faced in the industry today.

With some big names on board, Neighbourhood Food Hall is bound to get the punters through the door, but the lesser-known outlets are also set to gain a raft of new fans. Because that’s the beauty of a food hall, right? You come for one thing but end up trying something else.

Here’s a look at the Neighbourhood Food Hall outlets…

1. Bakery & More by 1762



Serving: authentic artisanal breads and pastries. @1762uae

2. Climbing Goat Roastery

Serving: speciality coffee, freshly toasted locally. @the_climbing_goat_roastery

3. Dough pizza



Serving: oven-fired pizza made from 96-hours proven dough. @dough_pizza_

4. Authentic Ceylon

Serving: Authentic Sri Lankan food. @authenticeylon

5. Meatish

Serving: traditional Indian favourites with a modern BBQ twist. @meatishdxb

6. Zen by Streetery

Serving: the best of Asian street food. @zendubai

7. High Joint

Serving: award-winning burgers. @high.joint

8. Sausage Fabrique

Serving: artisanal, handcrafted sausages inspired by global spices and flavours. @sausagefabrique.dxb

9. Shiok

Serving: Singaporean hawker-style favourites. @shiok.ae

10. Tacos Los Hermanos

Serving: Mexican tacos, burritos and tamales. @tacos.los.hermanos.dxb

11. Nampo by Shogun Korean

Serving: straight-up authentic Korean street food.@shogunkorean

12. Maru Udon

Serving: fresh, Japanese udon noodles. @maru.udon

For more info, check out @neighbourhoodfoodhalls