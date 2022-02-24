Sponsored: Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai is one of the longest standing brunches in the city…

These days in Dubai, brunches come in all shapes and sizes, but one that has most definitely withstood the test of time is Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai. With stunning views over Dubai Creek, the Dubai marina skyline and city skyline, you’re in for a fabulous time at this iconic brunch.

You’ll be able to enjoy luxe buffet dining that takes place at two of Park Hyatt’s hottest restaurants: the gorgeous Noepe, and sleek eatery Brasserie Du Park. The brunch happens every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, and is priced at Dhs495 with non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs775 with champagne Dhs895 for the premium package.

Indulge in a lavish display of fresh oysters, caviar, mussels, clams, scallops, cold cuts and carvings. Live cooking stations that display Argentinian pork asado, grilled items such as lobsters and shrimps and other meat options, are located on the Piazza situated between the two restaurants and there’s a whole room dedicated to cheese (the stuff of dreams).

You can choose to sit at Noepe, a New England-inspired venue, with breathtaking views of the majestic yachts docked in Dubai Creek marina. Sit in wicker wooden chairs beneath a white fabric canopy, with fans spinning lazily in the breeze for the ultimate alfresco dining.

Alternatively, you could opt to enjoy the brunch at the ultra-chic Brasserie Du Park which has a beautiful blue-and-white-hued indoor restaurant area, as well as an expansive terrace dotted with palm trees.

There’s no question that Park Hyatt knows how to do a brunch. The only question is, who are you taking with you?

Trateur Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs775 with champagne Dhs895 for the premium package. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

Images: Provided