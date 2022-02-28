Will a level-up on location make it second time lucky for this Monte Carlo import?

In a nutshell: Beefbar near DIFC is now Beefbar in Jumeirah Al Naseem.

What is it? The first Beefbar Dubai opened in 2018 at Al Fattan Currency House. Few people cared because it was in Al Fattan Currency House, a location where, sadly, so many great restaurants have failed. (RIP Sass Café, Cle, Crazy Fish, R Trader et al). It was a shame because by all accounts – including ours – it was rather good. We ended our 2018 review like this:

“In a city where steakhouses are in plentiful supply, Beefbar delivers a balance of atmosphere, service and food that marks it out as something special. Here’s hoping the location doesn’t let it down.”

It’s with much joy then that we heard of Beefbar’s rise from the ashes, taking over the space once occupied by Black Tap at the restaurant-savvy Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem. Well played to serial restaurateur – and self-proclaimed ‘Beef Boy’ – Riccardo Giraudi for that smart move.

Somewhere along the way, they’ve picked up some Asian things on the menu. Things like wok fried pepper beef (Dhs89) and steamed ginger sea bass (Dhs69) and some extra leafy dishes such as stracciatella fattoush (Dhs79), vegan bowls from Dhs130 (with add-on options to make it Keto-friendly) and an organic cauliflower steak (Dhs130). But ultimately the brunt of the well-designed one-pager menu is still meat in all forms, from grounded and teppanyaki to barbecue and rotisserie. The star dish popping up on everyone’s Insta feeds?

That’s the croque sando (Dhs145), which features slices of dry aged ribeye ham and a grainy Beefbar signature sauce that’s poured over the top of your sarnie as soon as your flashlight’s ready.

First impressions: We love the art deco brasserie feel at Beefbar. It’s cosy without being too squashed, and elegant without being too snobby. The menu is less steak heavy than before, which is good as you’re bound to find something to suit all tastes. The beef fillet carpaccio and filet-frites were great. The signature croque sando was only OK (the mustard sauce lacked much of a punch and the whole thing was pretty small for the price tag). But there are plenty more solid dishes to warrant a return visit, which you’ll likely do, since the location is so much better.

Beefbar Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Mon to Sun noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 4232238. @beefbar_dubai