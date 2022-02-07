Did you see any?

Dubai is no stranger to a famous face or two. From sporting legends to British TV stars, the winter sunshine brings those celebrities in their droves, and we amuse ourselves by playing spot-the-celeb-in-Dubai on our Instagram feed.

Here’s who we’ve seen this week…

Calum Best

Callum Best is the American TV personality and son of British footballing legend, George Best. He was spotted hanging out at W Dubai – The Palm, with O Beach Ibiza owner, Wayne Lineker and the man behind successful Dubai brands such as secret parties, Chris Wright.

Chris Hughes

Love Island alumni Chris Hughes was spotted enjoying a sunshine break with his girlfriend in Dubai. As well as playing a spot of golf, they posed up a storm in front of the Burj Khalifa and other Downtown Dubai buildings.

Scarlett Moffat

British TV personality Scarlett Moffat posted a number of snaps of her time in Dubai. It looks like she was staying in FIVE JVC, in one of the rooms with its own private pool on the balcony.

Tyson Fury

Two-time world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is back in Dubai. Unsurprisingly, his training wasn’t put on hold just because he was on holiday, and he was snapped at Dubai’s elite boxing studio, Box IQ.

Wayne Lineker

O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker is no stranger to Dubai, and he’s been back recently – posting sun-soaked snaps and hanging out with pals Calum Best and Chris Wright.

Images: Social/provided