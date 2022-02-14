Did you spot any?

It’s no secret that the UAE is no stranger to a famous face or two. This week, celebrities have been here in their droves. From a UK prince to a supermodel and TV stars, here are the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE.

Prince William

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The UK’s Prince William visited the UAE last week. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the future king of England, was here to mark the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, and visited other parts of the UAE whilst he was here on Thursday, February 10, including Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali Port. Prince William also met Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020.

Ashley Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

Ashley Park is famous for playing Mindy Chen, the best friend of Emily in hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris. She posted snaps in the Dubai desert where she was a guest at the Boss fashion show. The show saw Boss’ ‘see now, buy now collection’ being debuted at sunset.

Black Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Dubai (@whitedubai)

South African DJ, record producer and songwriter, Black Coffee was back in Dubai to perform at Expo 2020 on Friday, February 11. The DJ has performed a number of times in Dubai over the past few years.

Candice Swanepoel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

South African model, Candice Swanepoel was in the Dubai desert for the Boss fashion show on February 10.

Gary Vee

Gary Vaynerchuck, known simply as GaryVee, was one of the speakers at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. One of the most in-demand speakers on business of the time, Crushing It With GaryVee was a rare chance to learn from the social media mogul. With almost 10 million followers on Instagram alone, GaryVee posts regular business and tech-related content, engages with his audience, meanwhile inspiring the next generation to succeed. His entrepreneurial tips have earned him millions of loyal fans across the globe.

John Newman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UK at Expo 2020 Dubai (@ukpavilion2020)

Singer, DJ and producer, John Newman, best known for hit tracks such as Not Giving In and Give Me Your Love, performed at Expo 2020 on Thursday, February 10 for the UK National Day celebration.

Khaby lame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

TikTok superstar Khaby Lame, who is the second most-followed person on the social media platform is one of the faces of the big Boss rebrand which focuses on millenials. A three-day fashion show took place in the Dubai desert last week.

Lucien Laviscount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucien Leon Laviscount (@its_lucien)

British actor and new star of Netflix show Emily in Paris was another celebrity in Dubai to take part in the Boss rebrand fashion show.

Matteo Berettini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Berrettini (@matberrettini)

Italian professional tennis player Matteo Berrettini took part in the Boss rebrand fashion show in the Dubai desert.

Offset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOAT Dubai (@floatdubai)

American rapper and one third of band Migos was in Dubai on February 5 to perform at floating club, Float Dubai.

