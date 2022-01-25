The internet sensation has almost 10 million Instagram followers…

Gary Vaynerchuck, known simply as GaryVee, has been announced as one of the speakers at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. One of the most in-demand speakers on business of the time, Crushing It With GaryVee is a rare chance to learn from the social media mogul.

With almost 10 million followers on Instagram alone, GaryVee posts regular business and tech-related content, engages with his audience, meanwhile inspiring the next generation to succeed. His entrepreneurial tips have earned him millions of loyal fans across the globe.

On Wednesday February 9, GaryVee will be giving a one-hour talk at Emirates LitFest, in Hilton Al Habtoor City. Discussing his new book Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success, he will share how he has embraced optimism, accountability, patience, and empathy to become a better leader.

The open-to-all session is designed for anyone looking to improve their leadership capabilities and build a more successful, lasting organisation. More than just an expert in business, Gary’s forward-thinking insights made him an early adopter in social media, crypto and NFTs. He is the chairman of VaynerX and CEO of the media agency VaynerMedia.

Joining GaryVee on the LitFest line-up will be comedian and author David Walliams, top chef Nadiya Hussain, and author behind the book that House of the Gucci was inspired by, Sara Gay Forden.

Tickets to Crushing It With GaryVee are priced at Dhs75, and are available on emirateslitfest.com.

