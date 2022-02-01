An injection of youthful energy on the outskirts of DIFC…

The self-proclaimed ‘new kid on the block’, 25hours One Central is making noise among the city’s staycationers for all the right reasons.

The location

One Central isn’t known for its buzzing scene but its right on the doorstep of the definitely-buzzing DIFC. 25hours is also a stone’s throw from the soon-to-open Museum of the Future, which serves as a landmark view for the property’s rooftop pool, alongside Sheikh Zayed Road’s skyscrapers.

The look and feel

Born in Germany, this hotel oozes European cool. We could fill a page about the lobby alone, with its 5,000 books, analogue circus filled with retro gadgets, spiral staircase decorated with bicycles and spinning egg chairs hanging from the ceiling. Through the lobby is a courtyard which serves as the alfresco area for two of the hotel’s restaurants. Wooden decking, Moroccan-style rugs and a vintage ice-cream cart make this welcoming space a must-see during your stay.

The rooms

A far-cry from your cookie cutter hotel room model, the attention to detail is astonishing. A vintage polaroid camera decorates the shelf, a typewriter sits on the desk and there’s even a full size hammock hanging in the corner. We stayed in a Farmstay Suite, a spacious stylish room with views over the city, a large double shower, double sink bathroom with a free-standing tub and all the amenities. The bed feels like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

The facilities

The aforementioned rooftop pool boasts not only city views but a dedicated tiki bar, and chic cabanas, bean bags and sun loungers to soak up the sun. There’s also a spa for both men and women, and a fully kitted gym that looks so inviting and stylish despite being a room full of pain-inducing equipment.

The food and drinks

Monkey Bar is the hotel’s junglesque rooftop bar, with both an indoor area and alfresco seating with big circular booths and cages. It overlooks DIFC and Downtown Dubai, and serves up dangerously good cocktails with plates championing Latin American cuisine. A more family-friendly option is British-Indian fusion restaurant, Tandoor Tina. With a vintage vibe, varied menu and cheerful service, this old-meets-new, east-meets-west spot is a no-brainer. While we wait for German-focused Ernst to finish construction, Nomad is the final option for dining. Run by the team behind Alserkal Avenue coffee shop, Nightjar, the cosy spot serves excellent brews with hearty comfort food (be sure to order the truffle rigatoni).

The room rates

A night in the Medium Bedouin room starts from Dhs837 in February. The Farmstay Suite is priced from Dhs1,251, both including taxes.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com

Images: Provided