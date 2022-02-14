Get ready… get set… shop!

One of the region’s popular activewear and sporting good store, Sun & Sand Store has opened its doors in The Dubai Mall.

The expansive new store spans 871 square meters and is located adjacent to The Dubai Mall Waterfall on the first floor. This store comes with a strong message that sport is about fun and not just winning. The #FunToTheFinish concept encourages all customers, no matter what their age or athletic ability to enjoy fitness activities.

The store will focus on footwear with everything from running shoes to stylish streetwear kicks available. There will be a ‘lift and look’ digital display which will allow customers to directly compare two different styles.

As for clothing, shoppers can select from a number of global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Speedo, New Balance, Under Armour and Puma.

The store will even sell athletic equipment for home gyms, weight training, swimming, yoga and much more.

An official at GMG, a global well-being company stated, ‘The last two years have been an incredibly uncertain time, and that’s one of the many reasons we want to encourage more people to embrace the benefit of fitness and fun sporting activities.’

He added, ‘There is no pressure to achieve anything – simply an invitation to get active and enjoy the proven wellbeing benefits of movement.’

Want to go check it out? The store is open daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information, you can visit the Sun & Sand Sports website.

Sun & Sand Sports, 1st floor of Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 362 7500. sssports.com

Images: Sun & Sand Sports