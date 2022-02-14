Get ready to Samba…

Inspired by the vibrant thrills of Rio Carnival, new hotspot SushiSamba Dubai will host a brilliant one-off brunch. Taking place on Saturday February 26, ‘Carnaval Brunch’ will run from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Promising a ‘one-of-a-kind event like no other’, the brunch menu offers a colourful display of freshly prepared Samba rolls, classic rolls, Samba sushi, salads, ‘seviches’ and more. Guests will tuck into hot platters and main courses served at the table, tasting their way through Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisines.

Live entertainment will deliver an electric atmosphere, with DJ Megablast and Eribertho Cruz flown in from Ibiza and colourful samba dancers setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon. When it comes to the dress code, feathers, sequins, Amazonian-prints and vivid tropical hues are all highly encouraged.

The brunch is priced at Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house beverages and Dhs795 for the premium beverage option which includes sake and Champagne.

Over in Brazil, the Rio de Janiero Carnival will take place from February 25 to March 2, 2022. A week-long celebration, people from all over the world head to the event to samba in style. The event features a huge lively parade, and many local venues will host parties for citizens and tourists throughout the week.

If a big brunch isn’t enough to convince you to check out SushiSamba Dubai, HH Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai paid the restaurant a visit over the weekend, where he enjoyed a Saturday lunch with his team.

Carnaval Brunch, SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Feb 26, 12.3pm to 4pm, from Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 582 1555. sushisamba.com

Images: Provided