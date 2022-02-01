Flash Entertainment continues its Regional Artist Spotlight initiative to champion regional music talent…

Lebanese singer-songwriter Bea Kadri has a discernable talent when it comes to taking crushing, personal pain and creating works of cathartic soul. And it’s that kind of pure honesty in her RnB tracks that’s drawing listeners in…

When did you realise you wanted to pursue a career in music?

It was when I had hit a very low point in my life mentally. I found clarity and comfort in music, singing, songwriting and dreaming again. I had set the idea of a career in music aside after some discouraging and bad experiences in the industry and different expectations of me. I’m so glad to be back at it now as it’s what ignites my soul.

How would you describe the music that you make?

I would say that my music is pages straight out of my journal.

What drives you to make music?

These songs are my therapy and healing, so making music is an intrinsically rewarding feeling to begin with. What also builds my confidence is the connection that others build with my songs, or when they share with me how it’s helped, motivated, or hit them hard – that keeps me on track. Plus, I’m a big dreamer and find joy in that pursuit of goals and seeing visions through. A mix of all that is why I continue to make music.

What would you say is the biggest moment of your career so far?

It has to be the release of my debut single Cloud 9 back in 2018. It means a lot to me, and forever will.

Can you talk about your creative process? Has it always been the same?

Whenever I feel inspired, it just happens. Either a melody pops in my head or some lines. I try to record the ideas on my phone or on a mic. When I’m not feeling too inspired that’s when I try to meditate a bit or listen to other music and instrumentals. I light some candles, dress cute, put on some lipstick… anything that gets some type of mood or flow going. I try to channel the energy I want for the session.

Where was your most recent performance?

It with Last Seen Live in Dubai, which is run by my good friend Pirlanta Toubba, who is also director of the music video of my latest release Outpour. It was a beautiful set up; the team on set was wonderful and I got to work with producer/engineer Bailouni, who I admire. I also got dressed in a gorgeous outfit by Anomalous. I’m happy to have been part of it.

How would you describe the feeling of performing your songs in front of an audience?

Liberating, energising and memorable. Performing live to an audience is so addictive. It comes with this rush and excitement that’s unmatched. I love it. It’s also so interesting to see how my music is received and who I will be meeting or connecting with before or after the show.

What is the meaning behind your latest release Outpour?

I wrote it at a time when I felt like I could be there to save my partner from himself and his patterns. I was juggling between being patient and understanding, uplifting and motivating, or trying to push him to open up to me. That would sometimes backfire and cause an outpour of emotions and toxic behaviours. I had

this idea that love is sacrifice – I was way too invested for my own good to be honest.

What is your favourite release in recent years?

That’s a tricky question. The answer changes based on the seasons and situations. I guess right now I would choose B4WBU (Before We Break Up) since I’m giving sad girl winter vibes on my latest release Outpour.

Can you talk about upcoming releases in 2022? Can we expect an album?

Yes, yes I can. Outpour is the first single from my upcoming debut album. The album is very much centred on my experience with a serious, long-distance relationship. There’s the good and the bad, the sweet and the sad. I really feel like I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve with this one.

Describe your favourite interaction with a fan.

Some messages are super touching. Someone once told me: “Your song No Favours helped me through depression”. Others have told me: “I wake up to Pillow Talk and it motivates me”, or: “You inspired me to write a song for my fiancé”. That’s crazy to me, because that’s the effects my favourite artists have on me.

What does your involvement in the Regional Artist Spotlight mean to you?

I’m so honoured to be this month’s Regional Artist Spotlight. Thank you for supporting me on my journey and expanding the reach of my voice. It means so much to me.

What is your top 5 after-party playlist?

1. Bea’s On Replay

2. Local Focus – Lebanon

3. Spin

4. Soul Food

5. The Weekend Starts Here

@bea.kadri | @RegionalArtistSpotlight