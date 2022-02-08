Sponsored: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s popular family brunch is back and better than ever…

Now that Saturday is the new Friday, it’s the perfect occasion for a fun-filled family get together. If you’re looking for a family brunch with delectable gourmet dishes, beverages whipped up by bartenders at live mixing stations, and complimentary kids club access to keep little ones entertained, you need to make reservations right now at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The elegant five-star property is bringing back its popular family brunch at Mezzerie restaurant, this time for a three-hour edition on a Saturday. With a new surf and turf theme, foodies can expect the finest and freshest culinary delights from both land and sea. Tiered towers of poached seafood on ice are the perfect way to kick things off, with fine de Claire oysters, king crab and hokkaido scallops perfectly prepared for guests to enjoy.

Pile your plate with charcoal-grilled prawns drizzled in garlic butter, tender slices of cooked-to-order beef tenderloin or melt-in-the-mouth medallions of duck. Be sure to head for seconds where fillets of kingfish, slithers of sea bass and line caught lobster are seafood hits you won’t want to miss out on.

Along the journey, diners can visit a variety of stations featuring charcuterie and pork, salads fresh from the garden and the delightful mozzarella bar too.

As no brunch is complete without beverages, there’s plenty of those to choose from too. Whether you like to pair bowls of seafood with a crisp gin and tonic, or a fruity glass of red with a cooked-to-perfect steak, you’ll find your favourite tipple at beverage counters around Mezzerie.

Of course, as a true family affair, little brunchers are catered to as well. Children under 10 dine for free, and afterwards, as adults enjoy the relaxed ambience and live music, kids aged 4 to 12 are welcome to enjoy complimentary access to Coco’s Kids Club for an afternoon of fun while grown-ups relax and unwind.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays from February 12, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs150 children aged 10 to 15, children under 10 eat free. Tel: (0)4 818 2153 waldorfastoria3.hilton.com