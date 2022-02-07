Alfresco Sundays are what it’s all about…

This balmy weather makes us want to shift our desks right outside to enjoy the beautiful breeze and soak up the sun while we work. Failing that – we’ll have to just spend the weekend on the beach instead. Surf Club has just launched an awesome new brunch to help you make the most of it.

The recently revamped beachside restaurant can be found on Palm West Beach, and is launching its Surf’s Up Sunday brunch on February 13. The ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes.

Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx. The brunch is priced at Dhs395 with soft drinks or Dhs495 with house beverages, and runs from 1pm to 5pm every Sunday.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, Saturday afternoons also offer a brilliant vibe, with Surf Club’s weekly Vagabond event. On February 12, guests can enjoy music from no less than six DJs, taking you from 12pm through until the early hours. International sensation NU will headline the event, supported by Kaytek, Jixo and Danz, John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.

Next up on the international Vagabond line-up will be Jean Claude Ades on February 19, followed by Derun on February 26. Bookings for both Saturdays and Sundays are essential, so be sure to call in advance on (0)56 588 1332.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai