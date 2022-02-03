When the dinner is free, and from Italy, that’s amore…

On Tuesday February 1, we hosted the first What’s On the Menu of 2022 at Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island — and by every measure, it was a roaring success.

20 friends of the What’s On brand were amongst the first to try the brand new, refreshed, revamped and reinvigorated menu at this acclaimed Italian restaurant in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment district. As you can see from the photos, the food took centre stage — but the spotlight was almost stolen by the stunning surrounds of this truly special venue, and of course by the glitz and glamour of our gorgeous guests.

3 of 12

What’s On would like to extend a huge and unrestrained thank you to our hosts at Filini Garden, and Radisson Blu Yas Island; to the remarkable Chef Marco Gattone; and to our invitees. All of you helped set a stratospheric bar for our 2022 event calendar.

The new menu is now live for all to enjoy

Head to Filini Garden on Yas Island now to enjoy taste experiences transported straight from the breezy coast of the Adriatic, flavours inspired by the culinary traditions of Pescara, Chef Marco Gattone’s home city. Dishes such as pallotte cacio e ove (a much adored cheese-centric version of meatballs); with insalata di polpo e patate (a traditional Italian paysan salad) and an artisan’s collection of rustic home-style bruschettas.

The carefully curated pasta contingent has been strengthened too. You can now dive into steaming bowls of authentic, house-prepared chicche di ricotta, served in a rich seafood sauce; there are new tagliatelle and ravioli indulgences too, paired with expert-sourced ingredients including porcini mushrooms and eggplant.

There are fresh main courses to try too, highly-anticipated plates such as sea bream cooked in a foil papillote with sustainability-conscious seasonal vegetables; and Angus grade beef fillet luxuriously slathered in a three peppercorn sauce.

Future menus

If you’d like to be one of the first to get hear about our next What’s On the Menu, make sure you sign up here…

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone Number *

CAPTCHA

See you all for the next one friends, we have a feeling it could happen soon…

Radisson Blu Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @filinigarden

Images: What’s On Archive