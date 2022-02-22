The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry as chosen by you…

Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi have been selected. The following list unveils the top three contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category, of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022.

The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Table bookings to attend the event are now available through Platinumlist.

A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Steakhouse

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Hunter and Barrel – Yas Bay

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Beiruit Sur Mer – Yas Bay

Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr

Sofra bld – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The Café – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Favourite Brunch

Garage – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Nahaam – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

West Bay Lounge – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Tokyo Grill and Bar – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Tori No Su – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Aquarium Seafood Restaurant – Yas Marina

Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Turtle Bay Bar and Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas

Favourite Indian Restaurant

MOKSH – Conrad Abu Dhabi

Punjab Grill – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Zeera by Buddha-Bar – Yas Bay

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Marco’s New York Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Mare Mare – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite European Restaurant

Entrecote Cafe De Paris Restaurant – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island

Raclette Brasserie and Cafe – Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi – Emirates Palace

Sontaya – The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi

Chamas Churrascaria – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

VaKaVa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Favourite Luxury Staycation

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Favourite Daycation

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi – Yas Bay

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi – Makers District

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Favourite Concert

Disney On Ice Find Your Hero at Etihad Arena

Mother of the Nation – Craig David at Abu Dhabi Corniche

Yasalam After Race Concerts 2021 at Etihad Park

Favourite Sporting Event

Falcon Daman Series by Abu Dhabi Cycling Club

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021

UFC267

Food Concept

Favourite Business lunch

Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr

Mosaic Restaurant – Najda

Favourite Pub Grub

Appaloosa Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Belgian Café – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

PJ O’Reilly’s – Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Observation Deck at 300 – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Café

Brunch and Cake – Al Bateen

Salt and Caramel – Al Raha Beach

90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Favourite Healthy Restaurant

Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Jones the Grocer – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown

Nolu’s Restaurant – Downtown at Galleria Mall

Leisure

Favourite Spa

Anantara Spa – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Iridium Spa – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Namm Spa – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club

InterContinental Health Club Wellness

Strike Fitness

VOLT – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Nightlife

Favourite Bar

Impressions – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Mc Gettigan’s – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – Yas Bay

Favourite Ladies’ Night

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi – Makers District

Stills Restaurant & Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Stratos Revolving Lounge Bar & Grill – Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi

Favourite Evening Brunch

Annex – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Filini Garden – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

Favourite Sundowner Spot

Impressions – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Mykonos – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Loop Bar – Bab Al Qasr

Favourite Happy Hour

Escape Bar – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Lobster Lounge – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Velocity – Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Grape and Cheese Night

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Rose Lounge Bar – Bab Al Qasr

Sacci – The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Restaurants Below Dhs400

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Cho Gao – Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi

Jing Asia – Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Silk and Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Al Falaj Restaurant – Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Kamoon Restaurant – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel

Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor

Favourite Brunch

Appaloosa – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche,

Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Mynt Indian Cuisine Restaurant

Namak – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Rangoli – Yas Island Rotana

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Antonia – Yas Bay

Filini Garden – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

Spaccanapoli – Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi

Favourite European Restaurant

The Lighthouse – Yas Bay

Ghadeer Restaurant – Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

La Brioche – The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Images: What’s On Archive