What's On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022: Shortlist revealed
The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry as chosen by you…
Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi have been selected. The following list unveils the top three contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category, of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022.
The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Table bookings to attend the event are now available through Platinumlist.
A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite Steakhouse
Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Hunter and Barrel – Yas Bay
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Beiruit Sur Mer – Yas Bay
Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr
Sofra bld – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
The Café – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas
Favourite Brunch
Garage – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
Nahaam – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
West Bay Lounge – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Tokyo Grill and Bar – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Tori No Su – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Aquarium Seafood Restaurant – Yas Marina
Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Turtle Bay Bar and Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas
Favourite Indian Restaurant
MOKSH – Conrad Abu Dhabi
Punjab Grill – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Zeera by Buddha-Bar – Yas Bay
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Marco’s New York Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Mare Mare – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite European Restaurant
Entrecote Cafe De Paris Restaurant – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island
Raclette Brasserie and Cafe – Mamsha Al Saadiyat
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi – Emirates Palace
Sontaya – The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi
Chamas Churrascaria – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
VaKaVa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Entertainment
Favourite Attraction
Al Forsan International Sports Resort
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi
Favourite Luxury Staycation
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Favourite Daycation
Café del Mar Abu Dhabi – Yas Bay
Cove Beach Abu Dhabi – Makers District
Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Favourite Concert
Disney On Ice Find Your Hero at Etihad Arena
Mother of the Nation – Craig David at Abu Dhabi Corniche
Yasalam After Race Concerts 2021 at Etihad Park
Favourite Sporting Event
Falcon Daman Series by Abu Dhabi Cycling Club
Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021
UFC267
Food Concept
Favourite Business lunch
Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr
Mosaic Restaurant – Najda
Favourite Pub Grub
Appaloosa Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Belgian Café – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
PJ O’Reilly’s – Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Observation Deck at 300 – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Café
Brunch and Cake – Al Bateen
Salt and Caramel – Al Raha Beach
90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda
Favourite Healthy Restaurant
Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Jones the Grocer – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown
Nolu’s Restaurant – Downtown at Galleria Mall
Leisure
Favourite Spa
Anantara Spa – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi
Iridium Spa – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Namm Spa – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club
InterContinental Health Club Wellness
Strike Fitness
VOLT – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Nightlife
Favourite Bar
Impressions – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi
Mc Gettigan’s – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – Yas Bay
Favourite Ladies’ Night
Cove Beach Abu Dhabi – Makers District
Stills Restaurant & Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island
Stratos Revolving Lounge Bar & Grill – Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi
Favourite Evening Brunch
Annex – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Filini Garden – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
Favourite Sundowner Spot
Impressions – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi
Mykonos – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
Loop Bar – Bab Al Qasr
Favourite Happy Hour
Escape Bar – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Lobster Lounge – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Velocity – Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Grape and Cheese Night
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Rose Lounge Bar – Bab Al Qasr
Sacci – The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa
Restaurants Below Dhs400
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Cho Gao – Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi
Jing Asia – Crowne Plaza Yas Island
Silk and Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Al Falaj Restaurant – Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
Kamoon Restaurant – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel
Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor
Favourite Brunch
Appaloosa – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche,
Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Mynt Indian Cuisine Restaurant
Namak – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Rangoli – Yas Island Rotana
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Antonia – Yas Bay
Filini Garden – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
Spaccanapoli – Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi
Favourite European Restaurant
The Lighthouse – Yas Bay
Ghadeer Restaurant – Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
La Brioche – The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Come for the glitz, come for the glamour, come for the generous F&B package, live entertainment, or to cheer on your favourite nominees and show support for all the incredibly hard work they’ve put in this year. All that matters, is that you come. And you can book your table now, on the abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net website.
