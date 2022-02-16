Sponsored: From dog-friendly beaches and parks to eateries and staycations…

All dog owners will know that a pooch is not just a pet – it’s an extension of your family. Did you know that Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai’s neighbouring emirate is the ultimate pet playground for you and your dog? There are so many dog-friendly options for you both to enjoy to the max.

Ras Al Khaimah is just over an hours’ drive from Dubai, making it the perfect place to head for the weekend for some quality time with your family and four-legged friend in tow. From dog-friendly beaches and parks to eateries, staycations, mountain hiking and even festivals, you never have to leave your dog at home again.

Here are 6 amazing ways to enjoy the very best of Ras Al Khaimah, the pet-friendly emirate…

1. Dog-friendly beaches and parks

Most of Ras Al Khaimah’s gorgeous stretches of sandy beach, such as Jazeera Beach, are open to dogs and their owners. Soak up the sun in between frolicking in the surf and throwing frisbees for your faithful companion to catch.

2. The largest open-air dog park in the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center isn’t messing around when it comes to your dog having fun. They can stretch their legs, off-leash, across over 7000 square meters of landscaped areas. Not only that, there is a doggy swimming pool, an agility park and a cute cafe for dog-owners to relax in and enjoy some refreshments. You can also adopt or foster your very own pet companion at the Centre.

3. Dine with your dog at pet-friendly restaurants

There are a number of eateries in Ras Al Khaimah that welcome you and your dog. Tuck into Japanese cuisine at Ruzo, which offers pet friendly outdoor seating area at Flamingo Beach. You could also check out The Club House located within Al Hamra, and its neighbouring dining venues Marina Muse, Tucano Coffee and Bread & Barre.

4. Stretch your legs on a long, leisurely hike

Few things make pups happier than bounding along on a long walk and, being a nature-packed emirate, Ras Al Khaimah has plenty of breathtaking hikes where you can both stretch your legs. Wadi Shah and Wadi Shawka are ideal trails for the less-experienced hikers, whereas Jebel Jais offers a more challenging terrain. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Team have a series of expert-led videos on its social media channels advising hikers and avid walkers how best to prepare for an excursion as well as offering interesting insights into the various routes and tips on safety.

5. Enjoy an overnight stay with your pet

Hotels

Whether you’re a keen camper or enjoy the luxury of a hotel stay, Ras Al Khaimah offers lots of pet-friendly staycation options. For those who favour a hotel, you could stay in Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, with access to a 500-metre long beach, or BM Beach Resort, with 48 chalets and lots of dog-friendly toys, or stay at AMWAJ by Al Hamra, which is self-catered so you can whip yourself (and your dog) your favourite treats.

Camping

If you favour the great outdoors, you can camp at the bright and beautiful Banan Beach Resort, which is a great option for novice campers. For those who prefer a more authentic experience, check out the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, the world’s first branded Bear Grylls accommodation, offers 16 recycled and redesigned cabins nestled within the mountain. There’s also RAK Glamping in the desert, with views of the Hajar Mountains, where you can stay in Arabic Bedouin Tents. The team will tailor the glampsite for dogs with a fenced perimeter, water bowls, tennis balls, special swimming pool, doggy ice cream as well as an on-site pet store in case you need to stock up on supplies. It also offers a pet-sitting services for guests who want to go off exploring without their four-legged friend in tow.

6. Live it up at pet-friendly festivals

Thought festivals were just for humans? Think again. Ras Al Khaimah has two pet-friendly festivals happening soon. The Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, happening February 18 to 20, will feature a range of fun-packed activities including workshops, pet adoption and pet yoga, as well as art and entertainment. Paws by the Beach on Marjan Island on February 26 and 27 will be an educational platform to raise awareness about animal welfare and educate pet owners about their animal’s well-being, as well as featuring fun competitions and entertainment for dogs, cats, and pet owners throughout the two-day festival.

Find out more about Ras Al Khaimah’s pet-friendly offerings here.

Images: Provided