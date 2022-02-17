Starting this Friday…

If you’re the type of person that enjoys live beats with their eats, we’ve got some great news… One of the city’s newest and most highly-celebrated leisure and dining mega projects, Yas Bay will be putting on a full schedule of live musical performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 5.30pm.

From classical harpists, and cellists to the easy island vibes of steel pan bands, the music library the talent is drawn from sounds deliciously eclectic. Almost as delicious and eclectic, in fact, as the culinary line up on offer at the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Dining adventures can be had across 12 different, internationally varied bars, restaurants and beach clubs, spun across a picturesque 3km long boardwalk and ‘Gram-tastic Pier 71.

The moving musical menagerie that is Yas Bay Waterfront Weekender, will entertain those enjoying the galivanting gastronomy on offer in The Trilogy by Buddha Bar; Pan Eastern cuisine at Asia Asia; modern European classics from a pair of Michelin awarded chefs via ‘Paradiso’; there are stunning Japanese street food and fusion pizza adevntures available at Akiba Dori; Lock Stock & Barrel serves up accomplished gastro pub grub along side its standard portions of wild times; La Carnita delivers a dose of sophisticated Latin flair to proceedings; Hunter and Barrel is raising the steaks as one of the city’s best meat-focused restaurants; and then of course, there’s the epic Ibizan beat-boutique import of club Café del Mar.

Starting Fri Feb 18, then every weekend Fri to Sun 5.30pm until late. @yasbayuae

Images: Provided