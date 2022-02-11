Prepare for some serious flex appeal…

Feeling trapped by technology? A web of emails, Spark ads, Insta-scrolling, and Zoom calls all proving to be a bit too much? Gesticulate all that frustration, and then check out YogaFest: it’s the Middle East’s largest eco-conscious wellness event, where the focus is on creating a community around mindful living (eating well, being green, being well from eating greens, etc).

Come March 18 to 20, it’s taking over the pristine lawns of Internet City Amphitheatre, and you can join.

YOGA

As you’ve probably guessed, there is a lot of yoga happening over the weekend. Yoga in the Yoga Tent, in the Meditation Tent, and in the Family Tent. You’ll find all sorts of different practices, too from Yin and Jivamukti to Iyengar and Tantra. There’s yoga with dogs, laughter yoga, and acro yoga. In short, if you want yoga, yoga you will find.

The whole fest is chock-full of sessions that you can join, all run by a talented tribe of yoga and wellness teachers from across the region, and all levels are encouraged to attend. Click here, then scroll down for the full schedule.

HOLISTIC HEALING

Elsewhere, you’ll find super holistic lovely mindful stuff like sound healing, meditation, and Thai massage, while in the dedicated Learning Tent, there are handstand workshops, enriching talks about self-love, sessions on making your own incense and much more.

SUPER SUPERFOODS & WELLNESS STALLS

Homegrown hero brands will be on hand to serve yogis nutritious bowls, smoothies and more in a dedicated picnic area, while the perimeter of the amphitheatre will be lined with a range of wellness stalls selling apparel, vegan products, crystals, accessories, Kibsons goodies, plus information on wellness centre’s across the city.

FAQs

Do you need a yoga mat? Yes – Bring your own or you can purchase one onsite. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, no rental mats will be available.

Is there parking? Yes and it′s free on Friday but paid on Saturday and Sunday. Park between buildings 1 and 2.

Who can attend? The festival is open to everyone and any level of experience. Bring the family and spend the weekend.

How do I attend? Attendees must purchase passes online via Core Direction. From there you can book in your preferred sessions for the weekend.

How much does it cost to attend? Dhs95 per day; Dhs150 for the entire event including Friday night, and free for children under 12 years.

March 18 to 20

Internet City Amphitheatre, Fri 4pm to 8.45pm, Sat 6.20am to 9pm, Sun 7am to 7pm. yogafest.me