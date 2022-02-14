Looks like this case, is a capital crime *slides on shades, roll theme music*…

If you’ve always fancied yourself as a bit of an amateur Columbo, if you’ve completed Sherlock and reckon you could out-character profile Poirot — there’s an opportunity to flex your deductive detective skills in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

There’s a (very) limited time CSI murder mystery game pop-up taking place at a series of, currently secret, locations across the capital on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The team behind it, Clued-Up, run these events all over the globe, and to date have invited more than a million of the world’s finest armchair investigators to follow a trail of clues and pit their wits against a criminal mastermind.

How to play

You only need one ticket per team which is priced at Dhs300, and there’s currently a 50 per cent off voucher for early bookings (add voucher code TAKE50 on the booking screen). Teams must include a minimum of two players and there’s a maximum cap of six. Book via the Clued Up website.

It’s run via the official Clued Up app (available on Apple and Google Play stores) You can start any time between 9am and 2pm, and game length averages around two to three hours. Fancy dress is entirely optional.

The game is a foot

After starting at a secret location, you’ll need to solve a series of clues taking you across town in search of the perp, establishing motive, method and intent along the way.

And for those that do decide to dree up for the event, there are prizes for the best CSI outfits.

Saturday, February 19, 2022, start between 9am to 2pm, Dhs300. cluedupp.com

Images: Instagram