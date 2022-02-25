We’ve waited our entire expat lives for this news…

If you’re from the UK, you’ll definitely be familiar with Primark (or Penneys in Ireland); the low-priced clothing store known as the place to find trendy bargains (and normally our first port of call on a home visit). Well, the news we’ve waited years for is finally here – you can now shop Primark products in the UAE.

Local retailer Brands For Less sells Primark items to offer UAE customers the chance to shop the bargain-priced products with ease.

While, the collection will be available in the majority of Brands For Less’ physical stores, you can also explore the online collection right here. The current selection stands at 766 products, covering a range of womenswear, menswear, accessories and kids’ clothing. Prices range from Dhs9 to Dhs89, meaning if you need to stock up on wardrobe basics, you won’t need to shell out a fortune.

Brands For Less stocks a huge number of big-name brands on its website, include more than 1,000 items from Topshop, and Lacoste which offers branded polo t-shirts from as little as Dhs87. Other brands available include Bershka, Calvin Klein, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Reebok and Adidas.

As the future of shopping experiences shifts, shoppers will also be able to buy Primark products in live-streaming shopping experiences, where viewers will have the chance to save even more on the featured items. Currently you can shop Brands For Less’ winter sale which offers up to 20 per cent off with the code WINTER20.

brandsforless.com

Image: Instagram