Climate change is a global issue, and it’s important for us all to do our bit. You can now own your own mangrove tree at the stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi. It’s part of a collaboration between Etihad Airways and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to reduce carbon footprints.

The project is named Etihad Mangrove Forest, and it allows guests, corporate accounts and partners to purchase one or more mangrove trees at the forest, via a digital platform. Each mangrove can be purchased for USD5 (Dhs18.50), and by doing so, the buyer can invest in carbon removal.

You’ll download an app where you can track your individual tree or trees. You’ll also get a unique tree code, geolocation, and virtual access to your tree for the next 10 years. You can even can gift your tree to a loved one and name the tree ‘to create a unique experience and bond’.

The Etihad Mangrove Forest is the culmination of multiple joint programmes between Etihad, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island, The Storey Group and other partners. It aims to ‘support mangrove conservation projects in the nation and develop new carbon sinks and natural resources to remove carbon from the atmosphere’.

Mangroves play an important part in the environment of the UAE and beyond, by reducing carbon dioxide in the air, which contributes to positively reducing global warming. Mangrove forests play host to many different species of birds and marine life.

Etihad Guest Members will be able to invest in the Etihad Mangrove Forest using Etihad Guest Miles in the Reward Shop from March, while a range of additional options to meet corporate partner requirements and provide bundled-offset options packaged within the ticket for individual travellers are being developed.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Over the last two years Etihad has developed an extensive programme to tackle the challenge of aviation sustainability. We have focused on innovation and technology to develop carbon reducing processes and operational efficiencies that will benefit the industry, as well as building partnerships and collaborations to lead a united industry response to decarbonisation through the most comprehensive, cross organisational sustainability aviation initiative ever undertaken.

Images: Provided