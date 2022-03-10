10 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend: March 4 to 6

The weekend is calling…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai. From a cool food festival to a top DJ performance, there’s something for everyone.

Friday March 4

Check out some arty activations

Alserkal Art Week is back from March 3 to 13 taking place at the ever-popular Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz. Visitors can expect over 20 new exhibitions to open at the cultural district’s cool contemporary galleries and much more. The art festival is just one of the very many art events taking place in March in Dubai and if you love Alserkal Avenue, this is one event you got to check out.

Alserkal Art Week 2022, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 10pm March 3 to 13, free to attend but registrations required for Alserkal Lates, Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @alserkalavenue

Kick it at the beach

Everyone’s favourite retro Italian restaurant, Torno Subito, has just launched its own beach area, called Lido. The beautiful area features chic sun loungers and vibrant umbrellas to create an Italian Riviera aesthetic. Colourful cabanas offer a sophisticated setting from which to sip hand-crafted cocktails, while a menu of delicious Italian dishes are served until 5pm. Plates include the modern salad, rock lobster roll, piadina on the beach, lasagna al ragu, or pizzetta marinara. Sun loungers are priced at Dhs100 for the day, and come with complimentary water for each guest. Lido by Torno Subito stays open from 11am all the way to 11pm, so you can make the most of a full beach day.

Lido By Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

See Tiesto live in Dubai

Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto is returning to the UAE. On Friday March 4, the legendary Dutch DJ will be taking over Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only performance. Tickets are on sale now, starting at Dhs175 for Bronze, Dhs225 for silver, Dhs275 for Gold, Dhs295 for cocktail tables (four seats allocated per package, 16+) and Dhs350 for Golden Circle (16+). E-Tickets will be sent two days prior to the event.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Friday March 4, doors open 6pm, vaccination required, from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday March 5

Visit an Instagrammable food festival

The UAE’s most aesthetically pleasing food festival is back. This time it’s heading to Safa Park and will run from March 5 to 20, serving up all your favourite street food snacks. We’re not sure yet exactly which vendors will be included, but if previous runs are anything to go by, you’re in for a treat.

Miami Vibes, Safa Park, Dubai, March 5 to 20, daily 3pm to 11pm. @miamivibes.ae

Learn to edit like a pro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulf Photo Plus (@gulfphotoplus)

Become an editing master with Gulf Photo Plus’ Introduction to Adobe Photoshop. The two-day, eight-hour workshop includes theory and practical learning as well as course notes. Learn everything from the basics like spot healing and image resolution to adjustment layers and major edits. Whether it’s for personal or professional projects, unleash your creativity with this informative practical course. You’ll need to bring your own laptop and have Photoshop installed. The next workshop takes place on Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6, priced at Dhs780.

Gulf Photo Plus, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, March 5 to 6, 10am to 3pm, Dhs780. Tel: (0)4 380 8545. gulfphotoplus.com

Head to a new resort

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa needs to be on your radar. The brand-new 351-room resort promises to be an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. All of the rooms in the five-star resort benefit from contemporary finishes, all-encompassing amenities and all come with their own balcony or terrace – the perfect spot for a morning coffee or sundowner.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, now open, doubles from Dhs873. icrasalkhaimah.com

Spend the day at the races

Popular party crew, Secret Parties, is bringing a one-off brunch to Meydan Racecourse this Saturday, March 5. Secret Fashion Garden Brunch, will at Suited & Booted, Apron Views from 2pm to 5pm, followed by an afterparty. The package, priced at Dhs525, offers prime race views, as well as unlimited beverages and food platters. From 5pm till 10pm, guests can redeem four selected beverages for Dhs175.

Apron Views, Meydan Racecourse, Saturday March 5, 2pm to 10pm. secret-parties.com

Sunday March 5

Visit a Winter Garden

If you’re spending as much time as you possibly can in the outdoors to enjoy the last few weeks of winter, check out this Winter Garden in Sharjah at City Centre Al Zahia. The newest lifestyle and retail experience in the Northern Emirates by Majid Al Futtaim has replaced the cars in its carpark with plenty of cool activities the whole family can enjoy. It will only remain carless until March 15 though, so drive on over before that to enjoy it. It opens from 4pm.

For more information about the Winter Garden, head to citycentrealzahia.com @citycentrealzahia

Enjoy a pretty pool day

Luxe Dubai beach club, Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. The price from Monday to Thursday for the sun lounger is Dhs200 per person (non-redeemable) while from Friday to Sunday it’s Dhs250 (non-redeemable), both of which come with a fruit platter and small bottle of water. Want free pool access? Just join for breakfast on a Wednesday morning (9am to 11am) and you’ll get your sun lounger for the day absolutely free.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

Tuck into a roast

Prime68’s Sunday Roast runs every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs225 including soft drinks and Dhs375 with house beverages. The five-course set-menu includes a delicious array of dishes including caesar salad, soup, an appetiser, and a choice of main course with lamb, beef, or chicken roast.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Header image: Getty Images