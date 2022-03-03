Sponsored: With iftars starting at just Dhs215…

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is a name that carries with it a reputation for uncontrived sophistication. It is a ‘Destination of Exceptional Taste’, with a prized collection of award-winning restaurants and facilities. And in addition to being one of the world’s tallest hotels, it also reaches the cloud-breaching heights of Arabian hospitality too.

So when the Holy Month arrives, and with it — renewed reverence for family and celebrations of gratitude, JW Marriott Marquis is often one of the most popular Dubai picks, for authentic, memorable Ramadan experiences. These are just some of the ways, this hotel, is committed to making this special time of the year, that much more special for you and your loved ones.

An iftar at Kitchen6

You break your fast with ‘the best of both worlds’ at this acclaimed restaurant, offering a vibrant mix of international cuisine alongside traditional local delicacies. Dishes such as hot and cold Levantine mezze and hot mezze, lamb ouzzi, saffron rice, slow cooked lamb chops, tender roasted beef, chicken, grilled sea bass, vegetable salona and vermicelli rice. There’s an inspired collection of sweet treats too, with live dessert stations plating up mixed berry cobbler, saffron rice pudding, chocolate truffle cake, kataif, cheese kunafa, freshly made crepes, Turkish Ice-cream and a spread of traditional Arabic sweets.

Priced at Dhs215, and served from sunset to 8.30pm daily throughout Ramadan.

An Iftar at Rang Mahal

This much-adored modern Indian restaurant has a full-five course iftar on offer for Dhs225, infusing rich Middle Eastern culinary traditions with a healthy pinch of South Asian spice. Mezzeh options include carrom seed hummus, tempered labneh, seasonal vegetable fritters and Punjabi samosa, followed by a course of shoba — a lamb broth of broken wheat, green cardamom and fennel. There’s a kebab course, delivering chicken tikka morsels in an aromatic blend of Kashmir spices; and main options such as Indian lamb shanks, stewed chicken in yoghurt and almond sauce, and a dal dish of sour red lentils and green mango. All rounded off with a Hyderabadi style bread pudding.

Served daily throughout Ramadan from sunset.

A Suhoor at Bridgewater’s terrace

Take a leisurely suhoor, with spectacular Dubai Canal views at this breezy alfresco venue. There’s a specifically curated a la carte menu, and shisha available throughout the evening. The venue, known for its pedigree as a live sport spectating venue, will also continue to screen all the main events throughout the Holy Month, making it an essential selection for laid-back Ramadan nights.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, marriott.com/seasonal-offers, @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

