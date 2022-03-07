7 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: April 1 to 3

It’s almost here…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai – there’s something for everyone.

Here are seven things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday April 1

Enjoy lunch by the beach

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai

Test your nerves

At Sky Edge Walk in Sky Views Dubai you’ll strap yourself in to a helmet and harness before leaning off the edge of the open-air platform, 219.5 metres above ground. No windows, no barriers – brave participants will enjoy a rare opportunity to lean off a skyscraper.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, 2pm to 8pm. skyviewsdubai.com

Pay a visit to Global Village

Global Village has just announced news that it will be extending Season 26 for a whole month. It was previously scheduled to close its doors on April 10, but now pavilion hoppers can enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment complex until May 7. Apart from heading from one country pavilion to the next where there is plenty of food, shopping, live shows and cultural events to see, here are other attractions to note.

Keep up to date with all the current events by following @globalvillageuae

Saturday April 2

Start a fitness challenge

Dubai’s new fitness club, CAMP, has partnered with body transformation experts Best Body Co., the creators of the 6in4 Challenge (to lose 6kg in 4 weeks), to launch The Body Camp Challenge this Ramadan.Built both for those observing Ramadan and those who want to use this quieter time to develop new habits, the Body Camp Challenge focuses on mental training, high-intensity full-body workouts, science-backed nutrition, and a supportive community.

Roda Al Murooj, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs1,000. Tel: 04 264 6303. bestbodyco.com/camp

Get your Japanese pizza fix

For many years, Dubai residents have flocked to Dubai Design District to get their fix of modern Japanese street food from Akiba Dori. Then the popular restaurant opened a branch in the capital, allowing Abu Dhabi’s foodies to get a taste. Now though, those who live around Dubai Marina and JBR can get a fix closer to home. Akiba Dori has opened its third UAE branch in The Pavilion, a new licensed dining concepts on the busy beachfront of JBR. Paying tribute to the style and lights of the Akihabara district in Tokyo, Akiba Dori’s signature neon lights and synth-wave meets hip-hop soundtrack will be prominent features in the new venue.

Akiba Dori, The Pavilion, JBR, daily 12pm onwards, opens March 30. @akibadori

Sunday April 3

Get fit for the summer

Dubai Sports World is heading back to Dubai World Trade Centre on April 1 and will run for six months of action-packed sporting activities – its longest edition so far. Running until September 21, sports enthusiasts can expect eight popular sports including football, cricket, basketball, padel and much more – all under one roof.

dubaisportsworld.ae

Book a Sunday lunch at Carna

Debates about what constitutes the ‘perfect’ Sunday roast have been known to last for hours, but at Carna – helmed by the world’s most famous butcher, Italian Dario Cecchini – we’ve surely now found one of the best in Dubai. Your Aunt Betty would be proud. The result is a wonderful three-hour-long British Sunday lunch that brings a nostalgic sort of happiness, the likes of which we rarely experience in Dubai, and from an Italian butcher no less.