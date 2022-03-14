Sponsored: Get ready to #DetoxRetoxRepeat…

W Dubai – The Palm is famed for its unmissable parties, but equally so its opportunities for a health kick. W’s Fuel Happening weekend is back, offering 48 hours of fun and fitness from Saturday March 26 to Sunday March 27.

With workouts led by UFC Gym, guests are invited to kick start their weekend with fitness, followed by Palm Sugar Republic – the hotel’s epic poolside party – for some retoxing fun.

Starting with a beach workout, MMA Fitness and Conditioning starts bright and early at 9am on Saturday, followed by an interval training class in the Secret Garden before a more stretch-focused session on the FIT Terrace. Then it’s down to the pool to show off your muscles at Palm Sugar Republic.

If that’s not enough, make your way back to W Dubai – The Palm on Sunday for yet more fitness. There’s a killer core class in the secret garden at 9am, followed by a legs and glutes HIIT session before finally, some relaxing paddle boarding at the beach.

The pocket-friendly pass is priced at just Dhs300 with access to the four-hour Palm Sugar Republic package on Saturday, plus all the workouts on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what’s going down

Saturday March 26

9am – MMA Fitness & Conditioning at the beach

10.15am – Daily Ultimate Training at Secret Garden

11.30am – Yoga at FIT Terrace

12.15pm – Palm Sugar Republic at WET Deck

Sunday 27th Match

9am – Killer Core at Secret Garden

10am – Legs & Glutes HIIT Workout at FIT Terrace

11.15am – Paddle Board at the beach

Due to social distancing and safety measures, spaces are limited. Book your place by calling 800 832496 or email to register at socialmedia.wthepalm@whotels.com