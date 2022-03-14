Getting you to key points in the city, faster…

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new speedy bus service in the capital, designed to get passengers to key destinations within Abu Dhabi, faster.

Abu Dhabi Express will operate between Abu Dhabi Bus Station and Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), Emirates Driving Company, Mohamed Bin Zayed City bus station, and Safeer Mall MBZ City bus station.

Experience Abu Dhabi Express service that offers you a variety of routes and destinations to ensure a quick transport with less number of stops.

Abu Dhabi Express operates on main routes that take you directly to your destinations in a timely manner. pic.twitter.com/dXgaHLWL7j — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) March 11, 2022

The operating hours are from 5am to 10pm on weekdays, and between 5am and 1am on weekends.

Bikes on a bus

Other recent Abu Dhabi bus-related upgrades include special bike-holstering equipment on buses following the Al Reem and Hudayriyat routes. It’s all part of a campaign to get the inhabitants of Abu Dhabi out and on their bikes.

Because we believe in the importance of following a healthy lifestyle, we have offered buses that are equipped with dedicated spaces for bikes on board between Al Reem and Hudayriat Islands. pic.twitter.com/8aRqg67L7J — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) March 4, 2022

